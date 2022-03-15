Three viable pipe-bombs linked to New IRA recovered during Londonderry security alert

Three viable pipe-bombs, alongside other component parts have been recovered following a security alert in Londonderry on Tuesday.

Fahan Street in the city had been closed for some time while the devices were removed, leading to a number of local residents having to be evacuated from their homes.

Police said the explosive devices had potentially put the public in the area at risk and said they were investigating a potential link with a similar device recovered in Dungiven last year, believed to have been made by the New IRA.

The viable pipe bombs discovered Credit: PSNI

The security alert has since come to an end and residents have been allowed to return to their homes.

The incident has been condemned by local politicians in the area, including SDLP leader Colum Eastwood who wrote online: “These actions do nothing but cause disruption to residents and waste police resources.

"Those who caused the trouble and those who took the opportunity to attack the PSNI need to catch themselves on.”

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Hamlin said: “Following a complex operation yesterday and today, we have removed component parts of an explosive device, a timer power unit, and three pipe-bombs which have been declared viable devices.

" These devices were located in an area of undergrowth in a residential area and have now been safely recovered for examination.

“The manufacture, storage and use of unstable, home-made explosive devices in residential areas indiscriminately puts everyone at risk. The fact that these explosive items were left in an area which could have been found by anyone, shows an appalling disregard for the safety of the local community.

Read more Watch: Police come under attack while dealing with suspected pipe bombs in Derry

“One line of enquiry relates to the manufacture of the timer power unit and its similarity to a device recovered in Dungiven in 2021, which we believe was made by members of the violent dissident republican terrorist group, the New IRA.”

He added: “We are mindful of the disruption and impact that security alerts such as this have on the local community. I want to reassure local residents that our actions are focussed on keeping the community safe and protecting them from the threat posed by such violent groups.

“Our chances of identifying those who use violence in a bid to coercively control communities and putting them before the courts are vastly improved by support and information from community.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about this incident or any suspicions they have about violent criminal activity to call us on 101 or alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”