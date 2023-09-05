Three-year extension to suicide prevention strategy announced

Department of Health permanent secretary Peter May said the extension would provide additional time for fuller implementation of the strategy (Liam McBurney/PA)

A suicide prevention strategy has been extended to the end of 2027 after a challenging budget and the coronavirus pandemic reportedly hampered its full delivery.

The Protect Life 2 Strategy, aimed at preventing suicide and self-harm, was launched in September 2019.

The Department of Health said that while “solid progress” had been made towards the strategy’s objectives, challenges in relation to the budget as well as the pandemic had prevented full delivery.

A three-year extension is aimed at allowing more time for fuller implementation and for the existing actions to be delivered.

The department is also set to undertake a review of the strategy and action plan to help identify areas where additional priority is required and if there are any new actions which should be considered.

This is expected to be completed by spring 2024.

Department of Health permanent secretary Peter May described a “very challenging financial situation” facing the department.

“The necessity to direct resource into the Covid-19 pandemic response and recovery has unfortunately impacted on the pace of implementation of Protect Life 2,” he said.

“Taking stakeholder viewpoints into account and following discussion with other departments, it was agreed that an extension would provide additional time for fuller implementation of the strategy and provide reassurance on future direction.

“Stakeholders will be invited to input into the upcoming review.”

The Department of Health spends over £10 million annually on suicide prevention, including services such as Lifeline, Self-Harm Intervention programmes, community support, and small grants.

If you or someone you know is in distress or despair you can call the confidential service Lifeline on 0808 808 8000 for support.