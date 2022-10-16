Three young scouts rescued on Mourne Mountains following multiagency operation

A multiagency rescue operation has taken place on the Mourne Mountains after two young people from the scouts had to be rescued following a fall.

The Mourne Mountain Rescue Service confirmed their operation involving 16 volunteers was launched shortly before 5pm on Saturday, when they received reports the two people had fallen from around 30m in the Slieve Binnian area.

One of the young people suffered a lower leg injury and the other sustained several serious injuries. A third suffered a knee injury while attempting to rescue the others.

It is understood the young people were on the mountain as part of a scout group from Dublin.

The PSNI attended the scene alongside the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, with a Coastguard rescue helicopter also tasked from Dublin.

It has been confirmed by a scout leader who was with the young people that two of those involved have been discharged from hospital and the third is expected to make a full recovery.

Writing on Facebook, Mark Coyne said: “Can I say on behalf of myself and all the other leaders that we are hugely grateful for all the amazing and professional care we received from Mourne Mountain Rescue Team yesterday - you were incredible.

“I am delighted to share that both of the scouts with the knee and ankle injury were transferred to Daisy Hill and discharged later that night, and are now recovering back home.

“The third scout was transferred to Belfast by ambulance and while his injuries were serious he is expected to make a full recovery and is likely to be discharged over the coming days.”

In a statement, the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team said: “Callout 15/10/22: At 1653hrs the team received a call to assist members of a group who sustained injuries following falls in the water slabs area on Slieve Binnian.

“Two young people had fallen around 30m, one sustaining a lower leg injury and the other a number of potentially serious injuries. A third member of the group sustained a knee injury when going to aid the others.

“Group leaders provided initial assessment and support to the injured parties, one of whom was able to reach a track with support and be evacuated to ambulance by local police.

“The other two injured persons were assessed, treated and packaged by team members and then carried by stretcher to team vehicles for transport to the roadside and transfer to ambulances.

“Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 116 from Dublin also responded to the scene but in worsening conditions was unable to assist. Local police, NIAS HART and Ambulance crews also responded and assisted.

“16 team members responded and stood down at 2130hrs.”