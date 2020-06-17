Thugs behind sectarian attack on Coleraine house condemned by Sinn Fein and SDLP

A window was smashed and paint thrown around the inside of a Coleraine home in an attack police are treating as a hate crime

A sectarian attack which saw windows smashed and containers of paint thrown inside a house in Coleraine is being treated as a hate crime, police have said.

The attack happened at around 12.15am on Tuesday at a house on Westbourne Crescent.

A living room window was smashed and containers of paint thrown inside the home, causing extensive damage.

Two cars parked outside were also damaged with paint.

A man and woman who were asleep upstairs at the time were not injured but were left shocked, police said.

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald condemned the attack.

"Everyone has the right to live free from the fear of intimidation and violence," she said. "Sectarianism has no place in our society and I call on all political and community leaders to show leadership and work to end these types of attacks.

"I condemn this attack and call on anyone with any information about it to bring it forward to the PSNI."

SDLP Assembly member Cara Hunter also condemned the incident. The East Londonderry MLA said: "I was deeply distressed to learn of an attack on a home in Coleraine last night, which the PSNI are treating as sectarian.

"Attacks of any kind, but particularly of a sectarian nature, have absolutely no place in Coleraine in 2020.

"The community in Coleraine have pulled together during this pandemic to support each other through this difficult time.

"Attacks like this fly in the face of our efforts to build a better east Derry and thugs behind them must be robustly resisted."

Anyone with information is asked to call police in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 30 16/06/20.