Thundery showers forecast for the weekend as unsettled spell continues

The unsettled conditions could carry into next week as the Twelfth celebrations approach

Rain and thunder on the way. Photo: Roger Jones

The current spell of unsettled weather looks set to continue over the weekend and into next week with thundery downpours forecast, the Met Office have said.

Saturday will see a dry and bright start, with heavy and perhaps thunder showers developing through the morning.

It will become cloudy from the south as a band of rain pushed up from the southwest through the day, often becoming heavy with a risk of thunder at times.

There will be strong winds, particularly in coastal areas, but it will feel warm and humid with highs of 22°C.

Revellers planning to attend the EastSide Weekender in east Belfast or take in the sight of the boat-topped Moygashel bonfire will be relieved to hear it is to become drier as Saturday evening approaches.

There will be clear spells overnight with winds easing and a fresher feel developing with overnight lows of 10°C.

Sunday morning will bring another dry and bright start, but showers will again develop throughout the day, becoming heavy with a risk of thunder and hail into the afternoon.

Winds will be lighter than Saturday, though gusty in the heaviest showers. The showers will ease through the evening with clear spells developing overnight.

Light winds and overnight temperatures in the high single figures in rural spots, or low double figures in towns and cities.

Moving into next week and towards the Twelfth of July celebrations it appears changeable and unsettled conditions are set to continue.

Showers or longer spells of rain are forecast, becoming heavy with a risk of thunderstorms at times. It will be often breezy, with temperatures remaining close to average for Northern Ireland at this time of year, around 18-19°C.

Patrons attending the 19 venues announced by the Orange Order for the Twelfth parades will be hoping that the conditions won’t dampen the celebrations.

Some of the main demonstrations are scheduled for Belfast, Lurgan and Enniskillen.

Belfast will hold the longest Twelfth parade on the day, with participants walking over six miles to the field.

It’s expected that Orangemen and women will walk representing nine districts – accompanied by approximately 60 bands.

As is tradition, County Armagh will once again host the “biggest Twelfth gathering in the world” with around 150 lodges and 5,000 brethren gathering in Lurgan.

Apart from Belfast, Ballymena is the only place in Northern Ireland which has a Twelfth demonstration every year.

In 2023, other considerable Co Antrim parades will take place throughout the county, in Ballycastle, Randalstown, Broughshane, Portglenone and Upper Ballinderry.

The small village of Ballinamallard will host the main Co Fermanagh parade, while in Co Down, four locations have been chosen to host this year’s Twelfth in Co Down – Loughbrickland, Bangor, Comber and Kilkeel.

Magherafelt will anchor the celebrations in Co Derry, with Coleraine hosting on the north coast, while in neighbouring Donegal, the popular Rossnowlagh parade will take place on July 8.