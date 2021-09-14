Tigers Bay bonfire: Calls for ministers to pay ‘eyewatering’ £22k legal costs

Calls have been made for the infrastructure and communities ministers to pay the £22,000 costs of their failed legal action against a bonfire in the Tigers Bay area of north Belfast.

The TUV called on the ministers to pay the costs from their own money or from their respective parties’ funds.

Last July the two departments launched a legal action to force the PSNI to facilitate the removal of the bonfire placed near an interface between the loyalist estate and the nearby republican New Lodge on Adam Street.

Bonfire builders warned of a “serious and widespread disorder” and a threat to life should the pyre be removed against their will.

During the subsequent court proceedings, police lawyers said there was reliable intelligence preparations were underway for serious disorder with petrol bombs being prepared and possible use of firearms.

The case was dismissed and the bonfire passed off without incident on the Eleventh night.

Belfast Live reported the costs of the legal proceedings to the public purse.

It found through Freedom of Information requests £10,523.50 was spent in solicitor costs, counsel's fees came to £11,799 and £261 paid in court fees.

The TUV said the ministers should pay the money back.

"The case never had any merit and flew in the face of the ministerial code which requires any cross-cutting matter to go before the Executive,” said party spokesman Ron McDowell.

He said the case highlighted the lack of investment in north Belfast.

“Less welcome is the £22,583.50 bill which the public have been left to pay as a result of the legal action brought by ministers Hargey and Mallon.

"To have run up £10,523.50 in solicitor fees and £11,799 in counsel’s fees over a small stack of pallets in the heart of a loyalist area is nothing short of shameful.

"I have no doubt that the community in Tigers Bay will find such sums eye-watering. There are precious few in working class north Belfast who have a fraction of that sum in their bank account.

“If the ministers have any decency or regard for public money they would ensure that this money is repaid to the public either from their own pockets or that of their respective parties.”

A DfC spokesperson said: “The minister is satisfied that she took appropriate action to try to prevent the destruction of land, which is in public ownership, and to protect the wider public interest against threats of violence, damage to property and risks to public safety.

"It remains the Minister’s view that this illegal bonfire is not appropriate at this interface location. Local residents have the right to live free from attacks on their homes and free from intimidation and anti-social behaviour. As a series of meetings failed to resolve the situation, the department had a duty to do everything in its power to try to have the bonfire removed, including the use of legal action.”

The Department for Infrastructure was also approached for comment.