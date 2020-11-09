Tightening of drink driving laws welcomed by family of Enda Dolan, who was killed by drunken motorist in Belfast

Heartbreak: Niamh and Peter Dolan whose son Enda was killed by a drunk driver on the Malone Road

The father of a student killed by a drunken driver has welcomed news that Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon is to tighten anti-drink driving legislation.

From today, drivers will no longer be able to request a replacement blood or urine specimen when a breath test is just above the legal alcohol limit.

Peter Dolan, father of student Enda Dolan, who died in 2014 when he was hit by a drunk driver on Belfast's Malone Road, said he felt the minister's move was a step in the right direction.

"I would welcome any change in the law, as drink driving can lead to devastating consequence, as my family - and many other families - know only too well," Mr Dolan told the Belfast Telegraph last night.

"In my opinion, the closer we get to a zero tolerance approach and, along with an increase in the sentence for death by dangerous driving which I have been campaigning for, the more of a deterrent there will be.

"Hopefully, it will keep the roads safe."

Ms Mallon said the tougher legislation would make it harder for drink drivers to evade justice.

"One of my priorities is to improve and promote road safety," she said. "From today, a change in law will abolish a driver's right to request a replacement blood or urine specimen where a breath specimen is marginally above the legal alcohol limit.

"The removal of the 'statutory option' is a much needed update to road traffic legislation in Northern Ireland," she said.

This right was introduced as a safeguard at a time when breath testing equipment was a new technology and there was a need for caution.

However, advances in technology and rigorous testing of devices has made the requirement obsolete, Ms Mallon said.

"It can be used as a delaying tactic, as the time taken to arrange a replacement sample to be taken by a doctor, means it is likely the alcohol level will have fallen since the point of detection.

"This can lead to rightful prosecution being successfully evaded.

"Make no mistake, drink driving can kill. There is no excuse and I want to take a zero tolerance approach."

The minister said that all road users should be protected from drivers who recklessly get behind the wheel.

"Keeping our roads safe is everyone's responsibility," she said. "The current Covid-19 crisis means frontline services are facing unparalleled pressures and with Christmas approaching this is a timely step in increasing the fight against drink driving and the harm it causes.

"However, the simple message remains, any alcohol consumption is unsafe when driving - it's not worth the risk.

"The only safe amount of alcohol you can have, and drive, is none.

"Don't risk it."

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts said: "The Police Service welcomes the removal of the 'statutory option' from road traffic legislation in Northern Ireland.

"Police officers and our emergency service colleagues regularly respond to serious collisions in which people are killed and seriously injured, where alcohol has been a factor.

"Our message is clear. One drink can impair. One drink can cause a collision. One drink, can cause a collision which kills or injures. Never, ever drink and drive.

"There is no safe limit."