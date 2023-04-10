TikTok is a game changer for new career opportunities for NI’s young people, says Fermanagh influencer

Lifestyle influencer says app opens up possibilities for NI young people

A local beauty and lifestyle TikToker has praised the app for opening up career opportunities for people in Northern Ireland.

Abigail Parkinson, an actor from Fermanagh, first rose to social media fame during the first lockdown and now has over 52,000 followers on TikTok.

Abigail gained a following with her weight loss recipes and gradually began sharing videos of her daily life on TikTok.

She said the app is “an exciting thing for Northern Ireland”.

“It’s a game changer. When I was in school TikTok wasn’t a thing and my full-time job is doing TikTok for brands and for myself.

“It’s a career path that has now opened itself up for young people,” she said.

Abigail said that the app has given creators here opportunities they wouldn’t normally get by putting them on an equal footing with their counterparts around the world.

“Normally we don’t get these opportunities because we are not in London or New York but this is online, we have the same opportunities as someone in those places now,” she explained.

Abigail Parkinson

Abigail admitted that while TikTok has brought the world of influencing to Northern Ireland — she is still learning how to navigate it.

When she started making TikToks she didn’t show her face on camera, but as her confidence grew she started to open up about eating disorders and catcalling.

“I feel so privileged to be able to share my experiences with others,” 26-year-old Abigail said.

She received support from her followers after she talked about her experiences on the app, and feels her account has opened the door for her followers to share their own stories.

“We can share our experiences, I think we all suffer in our own way, that’s the message I want to portray,” she said.

Abigail went viral with a video of her detailing her experiences with catcalling, gaining more than 72,000 likes and over 1,000 comments from women supporting her and sharing their own experiences of unwanted attention.

Abigail Parkinson

Although she is proud of the video, Abigail was initially nervous about posting it.

“It’s a minefield. I remember my finger hovering over the post button because I knew it was going to divide people and what some people were going to say about it, but I thought, ‘No, I need to get this out there’,” she said.

“It is scary, because I know if someone Googles me now, that’s one of the first things that comes up, me with acne all over my face and crying,” she said, adding that sharing the video was the right decision.

“That’s what happens to women all the time, and knowing it has helped just one person is worth it for me,” she said.

Abigail has received her fair share of hate online, particularly when opening up about her eating disorder.

“In a way, I’m lucky because I got online hate early on, so I knew how to deal with it.

“I have friends that come from Instagram over to TikTok and they don’t know how to handle the hate they get,” she said.

Despite this, Abigail feels social media is becoming a more accepting place.

“When I was younger, if I posted on Instagram I needed to be perfectly tanned and look perfect in every way.

“But now with TikTok, I don’t look like that at all, and I think people like that,” she said. “We can be ourselves online now, you don’t have to look a certain way to get followers, you can be yourself and people will like you.”