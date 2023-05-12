TikTok star Annalivia on her marks for Belfast’s new 10k women’s event

Beautician and social media sensation fundraising for Cancer Focus NI in memory of mum

An Armagh social media star is encouraging others to take part in a new all-female running event for charity, which she is doing in honour of her late mother.

TikTok phenomenon Annalivia Hynds is determined to complete the Almac Belfast City Women’s 10k for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

“When I was 11, I lost my mum to cancer; she had it twice,” the beautician told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Cancer charities have always had a special place in my heart, so to be able to come on board with this just makes me feel so proud.”

The 25-year-old is “looking forward” to the challenge, and added: “The race will be a great opportunity to bring together female friends and family for such a worthwhile cause that makes such a difference in the lives of everyone impacted by cancer.

“I’d encourage as many mums, sisters, aunties and daughters to do it.”

Annalivia will join hundreds of women at the event on Sunday, June 18.

The run, jog or walk will take place over a 10k route in the Titanic Quarter and cover some of Belfast’s best-known scenery.

“I’ve always played football and been an athletic person,” she added.

“I actually ran 10k two years ago during the Covid pandemic, which I also did in memory of my mum.

“I donated the money gathered from that to a cancer charity as well.

“But this time I think I’ll probably walk the 10k and take my two daughters with me, because I think it’ll be a nice family day out.

“I could run a little bit, though — who knows?”

The social media star has urged her 41,000 followers to take part as well.

Cancer Focus NI is the official charity for the race, which is being organised by those behind the Belfast City Marathon.

For over 50 years the charity has worked to reduce the impact of cancer on people’s lives by providing care and support services, offering a range of cancer prevention programmes, and funding scientific research into the causes and treatment of the disease.

Organisers of the race are encouraging participants to fundraise for the charity.

Claire O’Neill, executive manager of the Belfast City Marathon, said: “We are so excited to be launching this brand-new event in the running calendar in partnership with such a worthwhile charity. The event day is sure to be a fantastic occasion where women will join together to compete, challenge themselves, or just have some fun.

“We’re delighted to have Annalivia’s support, and we would encourage all who are interested to sign up, and support female cancer support services by doing so.”

The deadline to register for the Almac Belfast City Women’s 10k is Wednesday, June 7, and those interested in taking part can sign up here.