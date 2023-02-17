‘Time after time loyal British citizens have been let down’, says Arlene Foster

Former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster believes promises made by Prime Ministers about Northern Ireland’s place in the UK are broken “time after time”.

It comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak travelled to Belfast on Thursday alongside Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to “engage” with party leaders whilst Northern Ireland Protocol talks progress with the EU.

Writing for GB News, former DUP leader Dame Arlene referenced DJ Pete Tong’s common phrase “we continue” as she outlined the current protocol negotiations.

She described Mr Sunak’s meetings with the party leaders on Friday as “trying to give the impression of engaging with local parties without actually telling them anything of substance”.

"We were told by some of the party leaders after their meetings that they were only given a sense of where the negotiations were at,” said Dame Arlene.

“How can any party decide on whether the ‘deal’ is enough if they are only given a sense of the negotiations?

“The Democratic Unionist Party spent the longest time with the Prime Minister. Afterwards their leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, said that whilst progress was being made there was still a way to go.”

She added that “time after time” promises made by Prime Ministers, including Mr Sunak, about Northern Ireland’s place in the UK have only seen “loyal British citizens” let down.

“For the DUP who propped up May’s Government with a Confidence and Supply agreement, and were not included in the negotiations even then, they will be thinking of Einstein’s quote on the definition of insanity – doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result,” continued Dame Arlene.

“There is no ambiguity about the DUP’s position – they set it out 18 months ago in their seven tests, which include reversing the damage to the Act of Union caused by the protocol in relation to trade and ensuring that the border in the Irish Sea is dismantled.

“There has been some government briefing that the new deal which Sunak is engaged in will meet the DUP seven tests. If that is so, then that is good news for Northern Ireland and devolution will be back.

“But if it is just spin from the Government and the tests are not actually fulfilled then they will find that the lack of a devolved administration in Northern Ireland will in Pete Tong’s words, ‘continue’.”

Speaking on her GB News programme, The Briefing, on Friday, Dame Arlene said it was “interesting” party leaders met with the Prime Minister for “roughly around 15 minutes“ each, while the DUP spoke with Mr Sunak for “over two hours”.

In remarks with the speechwriter for former Prime Minister Liz Truss, Asa Bennett, Dame Arlene said the DUP were the party that was showing "rigorous implementation" during their talks with the Prime Minister.

"What you are doing is letting the European Union, without a Northern Ireland representative, make laws for Northern Ireland, which surely is not right… it’s a huge democratic deficit," she said.

It’s believed the deal between the Government and the EU will reduce protocol limitations on the movement of goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, instead allowing courts here to adjudicate in disputes over food and agricultural products as “devolved issues”.

Dame Arlene also spoke with the deputy chairman of the eurosceptic group, the European Research Group, and Tory MP David Jones, who said the Prime Minister should use his meetings with Northern Ireland party leaders to “reflect”.

“After the Prime Minister’s visit in Belfast this afternoon, he should reflect on the sentiment in Northern Ireland, particularly within the unionist community and decide whether this strategy he seems to have adopted of a softly approach to the European Union is the correct one,” he said.

“I hope after taking further advice, [the Prime Minister] decides that he has to press on with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.”