Timeline: Dissident republican activity in Northern Ireland from 2018

A timeline of dissident republican activity in Northern Ireland (Photo by Kevin Scott) — © Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

Following the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell , the Belfast Telegraph takes a look at dissident republican activity in Northern Ireland from 2018.

February 22, 2023

Senior officer DCI John Caldwell was shot multiple times at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh.

Mr Caldwell was putting footballs into the boot of his car at the venue where he was coaching young people.

DCI John Caldwell

Two gunmen approached Mr Caldwell and shot him several times.

Police have said the primary focus of their investigation is on the New IRA.

November 17, 2022

Police at the scene of the alert in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane

The PSNI launched an attempted murder investigation after a bomb attack on police in Strabane.

Officers avoided injury after their patrol car was struck by a device in the Mount Carmel Heights area of the town.

Police said their line of enquiry was that the New IRA was behind the attack.

November 20, 2022

Police at the scene of the alert in Derry

A delivery driver was hijacked in Londonderry and a suspicious device was placed in the vehicle before he was ordered to drive to a nearby police station.

April 18, 2022

The parade at the city cemetery

Officers were attacked with petrol bombs following an Easter parade that was linked to dissident republicans in Derry.

The attack happened in the City Cemetery following the parade and officers made a number of arrests at the incident.

April 19, 2021

bomb attack at officers car in dungiven

A bomb was left close to a police officer's car outside her home in Dungiven.

It was reported that the device was attached to a container of flammable liquid.

Police linked the attempted murder to the New IRA.

September 9, 2019

The device in the car

A device was found inside the boot of a parked car in Derry.

It followed a number of searches by police in a residential area of the city.

Police said the device could have been detonated by a command wire.

September 7, 2019

The Police Service of Northern Ireland released an image of a New IRA improvised horizontal mortar found in Strabanem Spetember 9, 2019. Image: PSNI

A mortar-type device was left outside a police station in Strabane.

Police said the device had been an attempt to target police officers, but that it could have killed or seriously injured anyone in the the local area.

August 19, 2019

The alert in Wattlebridge

A bomb exploded close to Wattlebridge in County Fermanagh.

Police say it was an attempt to lure officers to their deaths.

Officers believe the initial report was to draw soldiers and police to the hoax alert where they could then ambush the security services with the real device.

Police later attributed the attack to the Continuity IRA.

July 27, 2019

Tullygally Road alert

Dissident republicans attempted to murder officers in a bomb attack in Craigavon.

A loud bang was heard on the Tullygally Road before police later found the viable device in a follow-up operation.

June 1, 2019

A suspected bomb under a car in Shandon Golf Club

The New IRA claimed responsibility for placing a device under the car of a police officer at Shandon Park Golf Club.

Police at the time said they believed dissident republicans were behind the attack.

April 18, 2019

Lyra McKee (Credit: PSNI/PA Wire)

Journalist Lyra McKee was shot in the head resulting in her death while she was observing rioting in the Creggan area of Derry.

Police blamed dissident republicans on the killing.

January 19, 2019

Bishop Street Courthouse device

A bomb was placed inside a van and abandoned outside Bishop Street Courthouse in Derry.

Moments after police evacuated the area, the van exploded. Police attributed the attack to the New IRA.

November 2018

The weapons at Rodney Drive

A stash of guns caught fire and exploded after being stored on a boiler in west Belfast.

The incident happened in the Rodney Drive area of the city.

Two AK-47s, two sawn-off shot guns, a high-powered rifle with a silencer and three pipe bombs were discovered at the scene.

Police believed the weapons were used on attacks against police in Belfast in 2015 and 2017.

May 2018

Police found a "significant number of dangerous weapons" during a 2-week search operation in Armagh and Tyrone

Police found a "significant number of dangerous weapons" during a two-week search operation in Armagh and Tyrone.

Thirteen separate search operations took place.

The weapons discovered included two shotguns, four handguns, explosives, ammunition, and a suspected mortar.

Police said they believed the weapons belonged to Arm Na Poblachta.

February 13, 2018

Raymond Johnston

Raymond Johnston, aged 28, was shot dead in front of an 11-year-old and his partner at a property in the Poleglass area.

The Sunday Life reported that Mr Johnston was shot in the chest.

Police say the main line of enquiry was that Mr Johnson was murdered by dissidents.