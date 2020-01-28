Timeline: How Northern Ireland's MoT crisis unfolded

Northern Ireland is in the middle of an unprecedented MoT crisis, with tests suspended at every centre.

Most tests for cars and light vehicles have been cancelled after defective lifts were discovered. An inspection detected signs of cracking in 48 of 55 lifts. The problem was first known about in November but was only made public in the past week.

A whistleblower has claimed one lift collapsed at a centre.

Motorists are to be issued exemption certificates and those vehicles not eligible prioritised for tests.

The Driver and Vehicle Agency warned repairs could take months and cost millions.

Tests on heavy goods vehicles and buses are continuing.

Here's how the crisis unfolded:

Tuesday January 21:

Armagh MoT centre closed after faults were discovered in some lifts during a planned inspection. The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said other test centres would remain open but some appointments may be rescheduled.

Thursday January 23:

MOT's due to take place on Tuesday have been cancelled (John Stillwell/PA).

MoT appointments cancelled across Northern Ireland as further details of problems with vehicle lifts emerged. Inspections were to be carried out at 12 of the 15 centres, with reports 48 out of the 55 lifts were faulty.

It was revealed that the previous week, the testing facility at Larne was closed for repairs, while car and light vehicles tests at the Mallusk centre were suspended on Wednesday and Thursday.

The DfI said all inspections were due to be completed on Thursday with repairs carried out as soon as possible.

That evening the department said some test centres would open on Sunday to make up for the cancelled appointments.

Mallusk was the only MoT centre not carrying out car and light vehicle tests that day.

Friday January 24:

Minister: Nichola Mallon

DfI said tests were being carried out at all centres but lifts where only fully operational at Belfast, Cookstown and Newbuildings in Derry.

Two of the three lifts at the Coleraine centre were working and three out of four operating in Craigavon.

DVA confirmed those who had an appointment cancelled would be refunded half of the test fee and given a free test.

On Friday evening Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said drivers affected would be issued with temporary MoT certificates from Monday.

She said the exemptions would apply to customers with expired or soon-to-be expiring car and light vehicle MoT certificates, who have had appointments cancelled due to the lift fault inspections.

Mrs Mallon said test centres would be opening extra hours over the weekend and in the weeks ahead, to ensure customers impacted are rescheduled as soon as possible.

DVA chief executive Paul Duffy

Sunday January 26:

Confirmed affected drivers would be issued with four-month exemptions from Monday, and that they would be backdated to January 20. Minister Mallon encouraged drivers to book MoTs as normal when they received their reminder letter.

Monday January 27:

Infrastructure Minister refused to say whether compensation would be provided to those forced to hire cars due to cancelled tests. Ms Mallon said she was unable to give a time frame for when the situation would be resolved.

Officials were instructed to carry out a review into how the situation arose, including a review of the inspection process.

That evening all tests for cars and light vehicles were suspended with "immediate effect".

DVA Chief Executive Paul Duffy said in a statement that following further inspections of lift faults at MoT centres, the contractor had not provided sufficient assurances on the effectiveness of the ongoing repairs.

Anyone scheduled for a car or light vehicle test on Tuesday was told not to attend.

The DVA said that all customers, except customers with four-year-old vehicles and taxis, will be automatically issued an MoT exemption certificate and therefore could continue to drive.

Tuesday January 28:

Mr Duffy admitted the lifts could take month to replace with costs rising to the millions.

DVA contacting all owners of taxis and four-year-old cars to book them in for priority tests. Heavy goods vehicles and buses would continue to be processed.

Drivers with exemption certificates were advised to make their insurance companies aware.

Mr Duffy said it was for others to consider if he should keep his job.

Around 7,000 tests were cancelled before the suspension.