Timeline of a week of chaos on our streets

Violence: Nationalists attack police vehicles on the Springfield Road in west Belfast with petrol bombs and fireworks

Northern Ireland has been besieged by consecutive nights of violence on the streets as political leaders continue to appeal for calm.

Clashes with police began in Londonderry on March 29, and spread across the country.

The Belfast Telegraph looks back at the chaos and how it culminated into the atrocious scenes that took place this week.

March 29 to April 2 - Londonderry

Twelve police officers suffered head, leg and foot injuries after they came under attack in the Tullyally and Nelson Drive areas last Friday, April 2.

A care home was also damaged in a fifth consecutive night of disorder in the area.

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said the attack on the care home caused “untold fear and distress” to residents.

April 2 - Sandy Row, south Belfast

Rioting erupts in the Sandy Row area of south Belfast on April 2, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Around 200 people took part in rioting along the Shaftesbury Square and Sandy Row areas. Petrol bombs, fireworks and bricks were thrown at police.

Seven people were charged following the disturbances - including three teenagers aged 17, 14 and 13.

Fifteen PSNI officers were injured.

April 3 - Newtownabbey

Justice Minister Naomi Long called for an end to the violence after 30 petrol bombs were thrown at police.

The PSNI described it as an “orchestrated attack”.

Violence flared near the Cloughfern roundabout on O’Neill’s Road, while three vehicles were hijacked and set on fire.

Video footage showed one of the rioters ablaze after getting caught in the flames.

April 4 - Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus and Londonderry

Children as young as 12 were involved in disturbances in the Waterside area of Londonderry on Easter Sunday.

Violence again flared near the Cloughfern roundabout in Newtownabbey, while petrol bombs were thrown at officers along North Road in Carrickfergus.

The PSNI reported that a total of 27 officers had been injured during a week of attacks.

April 5 - Ballymena, Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus and Londonderry

Rioting: Disorder in Carrickfergus

Nine more officers were injured as riot police intervened in an unlawful march on loyalists through Ballymena.

Violent scenes also erupted in Carrickfergus and Newtownabbey as youths threw petrol bombs at police.

Around 50 youths gathered in the Sperrin Park and Nelson Drive areas on Londonderry and set a car and digger alight.

April 6 - Larne

A crowd had gathered to protest in Larne but no reports of serious disorder were reported.

April 7 -Shankill Road and Springfield Road, west Belfast

Police deploy a water cannon after coming under attack from nationalist youths on Belfast’s Springfield Road

Eight officers were injured at an interface between loyalist and nationalist areas in west Belfast on Wednesday night.

A bus was hijacked and set on fire, while a Belfast Telegraph photographer was attacked and subjected to sectarian abuse.

Over 600 people gathered during one of the worst riots in Northern Ireland in years.

Petrol bombs were thrown by the crowds, police fired six baton rounds and a car was rammed into a peace wall.

April 8 - Springfield Road, west Belfast

A water cannon was deployed for the first time in six years as officers came under attack on the Springfield Road and Lanark Way interface.

A further 19 officers were injured in the violence, as well as a police dog unit which required stitches.

A total of 74 officers sustained injuries as of yesterday morning.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 9th April 2021 Loyalists in conflict with the PSNI in the Tigers Bay area of North Belfast this evening after dealing with a burning hijacked car. Protests have been taking place across Northern Ireland by loyalists in the past week. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

April 9 - Tiger's Bay, New Lodge, Belfast; and Coleraine

Police were attacked with missiles and a car was set on fire in Tiger's Bay.

Some officers came under attack, with missiles including stones and bottles thrown at them, and reports of petrol bombs being used.

There were reports of stones being thrown at officers in the nearby New Lodge.

In Coleraine, a crowd of around 40 people, many masked, attempted to block the road by setting fire to pallets.

Petrol bombs, masonry and other missiles were thrown at officers, damaging police vehicles.