Timeline of previous attacks on East Belfast GAA Club

Since the East Belfast GAA club was founded in May 2020, there has been a series of attacks on the Henry Jones Playing Fields used by the team.

August 2023

At some point between Monday, August 28 and Wednesday, August 30 criminal damage was caused to the goal posts at the Castlereagh pitch.

Police launched a hate crime probe after the nets were set on fire and destroyed.

It was condemned by local politicians including SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite who warned about the “growing catalogue of attempts to intimidate and bully” members.

He warned the perpetrators that the club is a growing part of the community and is “here to stay”.

May 2023

A security alert forced officials to close the pitches for a period of time to allow Army bomb experts to probe claims that devices had been left in the area.

It turned out to be a hoax as, following extensive searches, nothing untoward was found.

The club said it was “saddened” by those who threatened to disrupt the peace.

Road closures at the junction of the Church Road and Manse Road caused problems for drivers and local residents including school children.

April 2023

A series of “taster sessions” held by East Belfast GAA at Strandtown Primary School continued following intimidatory messages and online comments following a session held the previous month.

The sessions formed part of local club’s ‘Come and Try’ programme which allowed children unfamiliar with the sports to give Gaelic games a go.

August 2020

A security alert on August 5 at the playing fields was linked to two other incidents in Belfast.

The incidents were in the Strandtown area of east Belfast and in Mayfield Square, in the Blacks Road area of west Belfast.

They followed a telephone warning that devices had been left at Henry Jones playing fields where East Belfast GAC had been training.

DUP MP Gavin Robinson condemned those responsible warning that “there can be no place for any kind of threat or intimidation” in our society.