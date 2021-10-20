‘Tiocfaidh ar la’: Nigel Farage ‘happy to say anything for £100’

The clip also shows the GB News presenter appeared to have been tricked into wishing Gerry Adams a happy birthday

Nigel Farage has said he is “happy to say anything anybody wants” as long as they pay him £100, after again appearing to have been duped into saying a popular republican slogan in a Cameo video.

The former Ukip leader said the phrase ‘Tiocfaidh ar la’ - which means 'our day will come' in Irish – in a 32-second clip in which he wished a person called ‘Gerard’ a belated happy birthday.

Some suggested it was a reference to ex-Sinn Fein president, Gerry Adams, whose first name is Gerard.

The GB News presenter told MailOnline: “I'm happy to wish Gerry Adams happy birthday, there are many Gerry Adams' out there.

“I'm happy to say anything anybody wants as long as they pay me £100. They can do this 20 or 30 times a day. They are the fools, not me.'

“As far as I'm concerned [Tiocfaidh ar la] was the name of an establishment in Brighton. I haven't been in every bar in Brighton to check.

“I have never spoken a word of Irish in my life and nor shall I ever.”

The Brexiteer has already been the target of pranksters using the Cameo video-sharing website, which allows fans to pay for personalised video messages from more than 30,000 celebrities on the platform.

Mr Farage has been contacted for comment.

In the latest video, Mr Farage said: “They want to wish you a very happy 71st birthday and they’re looking forward to seeing you and some of the old team back at Tiocfaidh ar la’s in Brighton.

"I’ve had the full story. You were the team leader there for many years… And they hope you are having a very happy retirement. As do I.”

Some even suggested the mention of Brighton may be a reference to the 1984 IRA bombing which targeted the then Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, and her Conservative Party colleagues during their party conference.

Earlier this month, Mr Farage told the Belfast Telegraph he had been hoaxed into ending a paid-for birthday greeting with the saying: “Up the RA”.

He said he always rejected unsuitable messages but one can occasionally slip through the net.

In the 25-second recording, Mr Farage said: “This message is for Brian, Brexiteer, and I hope you have a great birthday.

“This comes from your good friend, Aidan. Now, it’s a bit early in the day so all I’ve got actually is coffee but I hope you enjoy a few pints with the lads tonight. Up the ‘RA!”

Mr Farage said later: "It did not occur to me that this particular request was a hoax and any suggestion to the contrary is absurd.”

This latest clip comes after RTE presenter Claire Byrne accused Mr Farage of “not having a clue” about Ireland or Irish history after he claimed the Republic is “governed by the EU”.

During RTE One’s Claire Byrne Live programme on Monday, he questioned why the nation was still part of the EU during his appearance via video link.

Speaking to Ms Byrne about the effects that Brexit has had on Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Mr Farage questioned why the Irish had fought the British for “500 often very bloody, difficult years”.

He added: “What was the point of it if you’re now governed by European commissioners?”

Ms Byrne said she thought viewers would be “entertained” by his remarks and decided to test the former politician’s knowledge of Ireland.

“I want people to see just how much you know about the history and culture on this island,” the presenter said.

The programme then cut to Mr Farage’s ‘Up the ‘RA!’ clip, with Ms Byrne then telling him: "I know that you said sorry and you get £87 and you have every right to do that.

“Come on, don’t try and lecture the Irish people about the culture and history and precarious nature of peace on this island, you haven’t got a clue.”

Mr Farage, however, insisted the Republic would need to have a debate over whether to become independent from the EU or not at some stage in the next few years.

"Do you want to be an independent, democratic nation or governed by foreign bureaucrats? That’s the question that Ireland will ask itself,” he said.