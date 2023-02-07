Titanic Belfast exhibition to reopen with stunning new ship model after multi-million-pound revamp

Titanic Belfast exhibition reopens next month with stunning new model of the ship and galleries to explore

The popular Titanic Belfast exhibition is to reopen next month following a temporary closure which saw the venue undergo a multi-million-pound refresh.

Reopening on March 4, the reimagined experience will see visitors enjoying four new themed galleries, with the use of immersive technology in order to tell the full story of the doomed ocean liner.

When it opens its doors again, visitors to the popular tourist site will venture through a number of new rooms called Never Again, Ballard’s Quest, The Ship of Dreams and The Lasting Legacy – each delving deeper into the lives and stories of the passengers on board the ship and those who built her in Belfast.

Centrepiece to the newly refreshed exhibition will also be a new illuminated 7.6m long scale model of RMS Titanic which will be suspended from the ceiling and will fully rotate over approximately 90 seconds.

The illuminated model of the Titanic

Replicated on a 1:35 scale and boasting some of the main features of the iconic ship including the lifeboats, propellers, engine, cranes, bridge, main staircase and chimneys, it will also be fitted with 300 metres of LED lights that are programmed to highlight different areas of the ship in line with the stories being told.

Designed by OPERA Amsterdam, the replica ship is the largest model the company has ever created, taking six months to build.

It will take a further three weeks to install and programme in Titanic Belfast.

Last year, Titanic Belfast welcomed its seven millionth visitor and it was revealed the visitor attraction has generated an estimated £430 million of direct spending in Northern Ireland since it opened over 10 years ago.

The Belfast tourist spot has welcomed visitors from 145 different countries since opening its doors on March 31 2012.

The site closed last month in order to facilitate the renovation alongside a period of staff training.

Judith Owens MBE, chief executive of Titanic Belfast said: “We are delighted to announce that Titanic Belfast is reopening its doors on Saturday 4th March with four exciting new themed spaces shedding new light on Titanic’s story.

“She is known as The Ship of Dreams and bringing this fabulous replica Titanic model to life through light and giving visitors the chance to immerse themselves in the dreams and stories of the passengers will be very powerful.

“Facts and details are fascinating but personal stories connect emotionally and by combining both, the reimagined Titanic Experience focusing on The Pursuit of Dreams will add a whole new dimension to the ship that has captivated people from around the world for 111 years.”

The Titanic notoriously sank on her maiden transatlantic voyage 11 months after her launch, with the loss of more than 1,500 lives, when she struck an iceberg in April 1912.

When Titanic entered service, she over took the Olympic as the world's largest liner at that time. Of the three ships - including the Britannic - only the Olympic managed to avoid tragedy and was retired after long service.