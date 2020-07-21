Titanic model earns Guinness World Record for sculptor

A sculptor from Poland has produced the largest replica model of the Titanic to be made out of amber - earning him a Guinness World Record.

Tomasz Oldziejewski, from the village of Sztutowo, spent over a month building the 1.5 metre-long replica of the ill-fated liner which sank after hitting an iceberg during its maiden voyage from Belfast on April 15, 1912.

He worked round the clock to meet the Guinness World Record attempt regulations, spending 12 to 14 hours a day for over a month to complete his art work.

Measuring 1.532 metres in length, the ship cost €11,000 (£9,900) and was made almost completely out of the fossilised tree resin.

The ship has gone on display at the Municipal Cultural Center in Rhodes, Greece.