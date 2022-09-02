Titanic shipwreck: New expedition’s footage shows never-seen-before details

The Titanic on the floor of the Atlantic, 400 nautical miles from Canada. OCEANGATE EXPEDITIONS

Stunning new details of the Titanic have been revealed for the first time, with a new deep-sea expedition catching 8K images of the wreck.

The submarine footage shows the Belfast-built ship’s bow, which was made famous by James Cameron’s Titanic film, the portside anchor, and hull number one.

It also reveals the enormous anchor chain of the ship that plunged to the bottom of the Atlantic after hitting an iceberg in 1912, killing more than 1,500 passengers and crew.

Also captured is dramatic evidence of decay, with some of the ship’s rail having collapsed and fallen away from the ship.

Titanic expert and diver Roy Golden said the footage provided him with details he had never seen before.

He added: “For example, I had never seen the name of the anchor maker, Noah Hingley & Sons Ltd, on the port-side anchor.

“I’ve been studying the wreck for decades and have completed multiple dives, and I can’t recall seeing any other image showing this level of detail.

“One of the most amazing clips shows one of the single-ended boilers that fell to the ocean’s floor when the Titanic broke into two.

“Notably, it was one of the single-ended boilers that was first spotted when the wreck of the Titanic was identified back in 1985.”

PH Nargeolet, a veteran Nautile submersible pilot said: “Early in the video you can see the crane used for deploying the enormous, 15-tonne anchor still located on the deck of the shipwreck. The shackle that was originally attached to the main mast that has now collapsed.”

OceanGate Expeditions released the 8K video on its YouTube channel, saying it was “first-of-its-kind footage”.

OceanGate offers people the chance to join an expedition with the purpose of learning and documenting the wreck without touching or disturbing the site on the sea floor.

Since oceanographer Robert Ballard and an international team discovered the Titanic in 1985, most of the expeditions have either been to photograph the wreck or gather thousands of artefacts, such as fine china, shoes and ship fittings.

Titanic director James Cameron has also led teams to the wreck to record the bow and the stern, which separated during the sinking and now lie one-third of a mile apart.

Cameron has spent more time among the wreck of the Titanic than the passengers did before the ship sank.

The Harland & Wolff liner was discovered 37 years ago, 4,000m below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean, just 400 nautical miles from Newfoundland in Canada.

The Titanic expedition was carried out during over eight days in May and June.

