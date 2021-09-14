To jab or not to jab: Vaccinations for adolescents divide Londonderry parents

Covid-19 vaccinations for young people have been at the centre of controversy, but what do parents think?

Children aged 12 to 15 are about to be offered a first dose following advice from the four UK Chief Medical Officers (CMOs), who came to the decision that vaccinations would ease disruption to education.

Invitations for jabs will begin soon, and parental consent will be sought for the schools-based vaccination programme.

The Belfast Telegraph spoke to parents in Londonderry yesterday to get their views.

Christina Carlin, who was with her son Corey and daughter Sophie, said while she was double-jabbed, she was unsure about the scheme.

“The choice for me was easy, but it’s something that I would put more thought into for my children. I would think twice about it,” she explained.

“I haven’t really spoken about it with other parents. It could help with causing less disruption — they’re only back and class groups have had to stay off already — but whether it would stop it, I don’t know.”

Corey said he did not like needles and that some of his class had to self-isolate after a positive case.

Peter Boyd, accompanied by his 12 year-old son Shay, said he thought young people “should definitely get it”.

Peter Boyd with his son Shay

“If they all got it, it helps with getting back to normality. I don’t see any reason why they shouldn’t,” he stressed.

Shay said the virus had been causing “disruption” in his school after returning from the summer break. Peter added: “I think young ones would catch it quicker and maybe not know that they had it, and then it can be passed on to the likes of their parents, so I think they should get it.”

The recommendation that only one dose be given, which the CMOs said could be looked at again in the spring, is related to a very rare risk of a condition called myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle.

It can cause chest pain and heart palpitations, but cases are usually mild and children recover quickly with standard treatment.

Jeanette McCole said she was “sceptical”. Her daughter Sara had her first vaccine but “doesn’t know if she’ll get the second”.

Sara Lindsay and mum Jeanette McCole

“I just feel that she’s so young and it’s such a young vaccine. With the heart palpitations and enlargement, it’s just a bit scary,” she added.

“She’s in a pretty good state as far as school is concerned, and I don’t want her to miss any school.

“We’ve gotten through this last year and a half without contracting it, touch wood.

“It’s just such an individual decision.”

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has approved the Moderna and the Pfizer jab for anyone over the age of 12.

Most school children aged 12 to 15 are expected to receive their Covid-19 vaccination in their school, with alternative provision for those who are home-schooled or are in secure services.