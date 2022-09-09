‘To my darling mama, thank you’: King Charles pays tribute to Queen in first address to the nation as monarch

King Charles III has said paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth in his first address to the nation as king.

In his first public statement as the new monarch since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, the King said “I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty, the Queen, my beloved mother, was an inspiration to me and her entire family.”

He also thanked the late Queen, for her “love and devotion to our family, and to the families of nations you have severed so diligently all these years. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

During his address, King Charles confirmed his wife, Camilla will be his Queen consort saying the title is in “recognition of her loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago”

“She becomes my Queen consort. I know she will bring to the demands of her new role, the steadfast devotion and duty of which I have come to rely on so much.”

The new King also announced he has bestowed the new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his heir and son William and daughter-in-law, Catherine.

Catherine, Princess of Wales becomes the first person to officially use the title since the death of the King’s previous wife, Diana.

King Charles also paid tribute to his other son, the Duke of Sussex and wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, saying he wishes to express his love for the couple as they “continue to build their life overseas.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior working royals last year and have since moved to California.

The King’s comments which were televised across a number of channels were followed by a broadcast of a service of thanksgiving for the Queen at St Pauls Cathedral in London.

“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived, a promise with destiny kept, and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service, I renew to you all today” he said and reflected on his mother’s long service on the throne.

“When the Queen came to the throne, Britain and the world were still copying with the privations and aftermath of the Second World War and still living by the conventions of earlier times.”

King Charles, also said the late Queen Elizabeth made “sacrifices for duty, her dedication and devotion as sovereign never wavered through times of change and progress, times of joy and celebration and through times of sadness and loss.

He also said the Queen’s funeral will take place in just “over a week’s time” and it will be a time when “we will come together as a nation, as a Commonwealth, and indeed a global community to lay my beloved mother to rest, in our sorrow, let us remember and draw strength from the light of her example.”

Earlier on Friday, King Charles and Camilla, Queen consort, Camilla travelled to the head of state's official residence from Balmoral to view floral tributes left in memory of his mother, and to thank the crowds for offering their sympathy.

He was greeted by hundreds of mourners who all gathered to catch a glimpse of the new king and queen consort.

During one moment, a woman reached out over the barriers put in place to kiss King Charles’ hand.

King Charles and Camilla, Queen consort then proceeded to walk around the gates of Buckingham Palace to view the flowers.