Toddler Harry Magee’s tragic death stuns Aghalee community

A little boy who died after a tragic accident outside his Aghalee home has been named locally as Harry Magee.

The funeral for Harry, the son of Patrick and Leanne and aged just two years and 10 months old, is set to take place in Glenavy on Saturday.

He was the youngest of three children and brother to Cameron and Charlie and grandson of Charles and Sandra Magee. His funeral will be held at St Joseph’s Church at 11am and will be private due to the current Covid restrictions.

Harry’s death is “very deeply regretted by his loving daddy, mummy, brothers, grandparents, aunties, uncle, cousins and family circle,” a notice said.

Harry’s family has asked for donations to be made to the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance, which was called to the scene of the tragedy involving the toddler, who lost his life on the Boghead Bridge Road outside Lurgan shortly after 3pm on Tuesday.

The community is “in shock” after the incident.

A local man who did not wish to be named extended his condolences to the family.

“People are shocked and saddened by the news. There’s nothing but the deepest sympathy for the family concerned,” he said.

The young boy could often be seen in the garden of his family home on the country road just outside the village.

The Magee family live several hundred yards away from the home of SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly. She said on Tuesday night the incident was “a heart-breaking tragedy”.

“The whole community is stunned and thinking of [the family],” she added.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said it was “terrible news”.

Alliance leader and Justice Minister Naomi Long said the incident was “such a tragedy for the family”.

She said it was “heart-breaking”, adding: “I can’t begin to imagine what they are going through right now.”