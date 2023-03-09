Toddler killed and woman seriously injured in lorry crash

The PSNI are appealing for information about a fatal crash in Co Down (Niall Carson/PA) — © Niall Carson

A toddler has been killed and a woman seriously injured in a crash in a village in Co Down, police said.

An investigation is now under way into the incident in the Meeting Street area of Moira on Wednesday.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Harrison said: “We received a report shortly after 1.40pm that a lorry and two pedestrians had been involved in a road traffic collision.

“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the other emergency services.

“Sadly the boy, aged one, died at the scene.

“A woman, aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.”

The officer continued: “The road has since fully reopened to all traffic and our investigation is now under way to establish the circumstances of the collision.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Meeting Street or Main Street areas at this time, or who may have witnessed the collision or captured it on their dashcam, to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 969 08/03/23.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said two ambulances, two officers and the NIAS Hazardous Area Response Team were dispatched to the scene.

Moira’s main street and the off-slip from the M1 to the village were closed for several hours following the incident, with motorists advised to avoid the area.

Local Church of Ireland minister Joanne Megarrell said people in the area had been left traumatised.

“The family has lost a little one and the grandmother is in hospital,” she told the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme.