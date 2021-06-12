Tokyo Olympics ban hugging and handshakes but handout 160,000 ‘souvenir’ condoms … should games go ahead?

Despite the ongoing pandemic and the increasing rising cost of the Games, there is very little chance that they will be cancelled

Shou ga nai, the Japanese saying goes. Roughly translated as “it cannot be helped”, shou ga nai isn’t so much a term of acceptance as a philosophical worldview. Some things cannot be helped. Utter your sigh of resignation, stop complaining, and get on with it. It was apparent in the samurai and the monk before him. We see it in the overworked Tokyo salaryman and the many Japanese who show a startling indifference towards the ballot box whether they like public policy or not.