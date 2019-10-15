Tomato sauce thrown at Syrian family's house in Belfast's Holyland area

Police are treating an incident where tomato sauce was thrown at the house of a Syrian family in Belfast as a hate crime.

The sauce was thrown at the wall of a property on Rugby Avenue in the Holyland area of Belfast overnight.

The matter was reported to police at 9am on Tuesday.

Brid Ruddy, Chair of College Park Residents' Association, told the Belfast Telegraph that the Syrian family had been targeted in the past.

"They are not able to live in peace. There was tomato sauce thrown at their house last night. It is the usual antisocial behaviour that we experience but it is felt particularly keenly by a family who left a place that has been in turmoil, so it is somewhat more intimidating to them," the Holyland resident said.

"It is always a very delicate situation. They did have to leave their home last year on St Patrick's Day because of the noise, they had to take the children out."

She added: "It is a multicultural area (Holyland) and this thuggish behaviour is simply unacceptable."

"They are living in an area of very high antisocial behaviour and it has to be stopped."

Sergeant Jonny Adams said: “The incident is being treated as a hate crime and police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist police with their investigation to contact police on 101 quoting reference 292 of 15/10/19.”