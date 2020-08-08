Tomb of NI's first Prime Minister is restored by campaigners 'disgusted' by the years of neglect

A memorial service for James Craig is held at his tomb every year

The restoration of the tomb of Northern Ireland's first Prime Minister has been welcomed by a local historical association.

Located in the grounds of the Stormont Estate, the tomb of Lord and Lady Craigavon was said to have fallen into a state of disrepair in recent years.

The Ancre Somme Association in Northern Ireland organises an annual Captain James Craig memorial service every November.

A spokesperson for the group told the Belfast Telegraph that members were left "disgusted" at last year's service by the lack of care and attention the tomb had received.

James Craig is considered by unionists as the founding father of the Northern Ireland state, having mobilised opposition to Home Rule before the First World War and serving as Prime Minister from 1921 until his death in 1940.

While revered by many unionists, he was equally criticised for failing to address the needs of an alienated nationalist minority having famously said "all I boast is that we are a Protestant Parliament and a Protestant State".

Before the restoration

The ASA spokesperson said there was disbelief when members made their pilgrimage to his final resting place last November.

"It wasn't just the actual tomb, there were weeds everywhere growing for years," he said. "It was really shocking so we're now more than happy with the work that's been done.

"The difference is night and day. I actually forwarded the photographs to Lord Craigavon's granddaughter and we got a message from her.

"She actually said she was disappointed the last time she was over but didn't think it was her place to say anything."

With the help of DUP MP Carla Lockhart, the matter was raised with the Assembly Commission.

The spokesperson said he was informed that the restoration work taken required specialist cleaners to avoid damage to the stonework. He added that Lord Craigavon's granddaughter was "over the moon" to hear of the improvements. "We're really pleased by that because it is ultimately the final resting place of her grandparents," Mr Davidson said.

After the restoration

Looking ahead to this year's service, he said numbers could be limited due to any coronavirus restrictions.

"It's really irrelevant as to how many are there, for us what's important is that we keep remembering."

DUP MP Carla Lockhart thanked the Association and the former Assembly Speaker Robin Newton for raising the matter. "I'm delighted to see it restored to its former glory, it was in a terrible state of disrepair. Obviously Lord Craigavon was an influential figure in the shaping of Northern Ireland and I think it's very apt as we face the 100th anniversary of the country that this tomb is restored."