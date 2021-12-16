Tommy McLoughlin (82), Moneymore crash victim, was ‘one of life’s greatest characters’

An 82-year-old man who died following a crash in Moneymore on Tuesday has been described as one of the “most respected people in the community”.

Tommy McLoughlin was involved in the three-vehicle accident on the Desertmartin Road. The father-of-six and grandfather was taken to hospital but later passed away from his injuries.

Tributes to Mr McLoughlin have poured in from across the Mid Ulster community, as people mourned his passing.

Described by one local GAA club as “one of life’s greatest characters”, Mr McLoughlin was well known in the area.

Paying tribute, Ogra Colmcille GFC wrote: “It is with profound sadness everyone associated with Ogra Colmcille learn of the passing of Tommy McLoughlin.

“Tommy was a giant of our club & community, through the decades - representing us with distinction both on & off the field & proudly watching his sons, grand children, great grand children, nephews all playing for our club/county & country.

“Ogra Colmcille & Drummullan will be a sadder place for his passing.

“One of life’s greatest characters, his huge loss will be acutely felt by his family & friends.

“Mary Queen of Gaels Pray for him.”

A community group for the Drummullan area where Mr McLoughlin lived described him as “a true gentleman”.

They said he “always had time for a chat and was full of fun” and would be “sorely missed”, before sending their condolences to his wife Ella and wider family circle.

Hundreds of tributes were also paid to Mr McLoughlin by users online, including Bernadette Donnelly who said it was “such sad news”.

“Tommy was known far and wide and always had time to chat. Thinking of all of you at this sad and difficult time. Rest in Peace Tommy,” she wrote.

Adrian Gilmore added: “I am very sorry to learn of Tommy’s passing one lovely man a real gentleman I send my deepest sympathy to Tommy’s wife and children and family circle at this very sad time.”

A funeral notice for the man said he was the “beloved” husband of Ella and loving father of Bernadette (Bell), Mary (Devlin), Pauline (Collins), Brenda McLoughlin, Bobby and Fergal dear brother of Margaret Muldoon Maureen O Hagan and the late Bernard and Mary McLoughlin.

Requiem Mass for Mr McLoughlin is set to take place at the Church of St. Joseph and St. Malachy Drummullan with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.