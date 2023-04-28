Tony Hawk – world’s most famous skateboarder – calls for skate park in Portrush

Campaigners in the Co Antrim town have been calling for a local skate park since the 1990s.

Last summer, the Portrush business community also voiced its support for skateboarders after the council removed skate ramps without consultation.

Tony Hawk was recently speaking at a conference in California, when Ulster University academic Dr Jim Donaghey asked him the best way to convince council members of the benefits that allocated urban sports provisions could bring to the north coast.

Tony Hawk

The American star, nicknamed Birdman, said: “I’d tell them that there is far more interest and far more skateboarders than they realise or that they’re noticing.

"If they build a facility, they’ll see that it gets used from sun up to sundown, 24/7.

"They just love to skate, they’re not trying to cause trouble.

"The only reason you see them as troublemakers is because you won't provide a facility for them to do what they love doing so they have to resort to public property.”

Dr Donaghey also told BBC News NI that he believes “all the change that happens in Portrush marginalises skateboarders, which is a really strange thing because Portrush is so much associated with skateboard culture.”

He continued: "If you look at other sports cultures in Portrush you might think of golf, motorbikes, lawn bowls even and, of course, surfing - they're all part of the tourist identity Portrush puts forward of itself and that's brilliant, it's vibrant.

"And I think skateboarding is and should be taken seriously as part of that overall culture."

Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council said it took the ramps from Station Square in August 2022, because the NI Health and Safety Executive noted they “pose a health and safety risk to the public”.

The ramps were placed there more than a year previously by local skaters.

Campaigners have been calling for a purpose-built park in the town for almost 30 years, with CAUS (Causeway Association of Urban Sports) leading the charge for the past decade.

Over 2,000 people have further signed a petition calling for the local council to implement and appropriate area to facilitate skateboarding, scootering, BMX and rollerblading.

Skateboarding made its debut appearance as an Olympic sport during the 2020 Games in Japan, and its success has ramped up its local support, particularly in Portrush, which has widely been seen as one of the most iconic places in Northern Ireland for skateboarders in recent years.

