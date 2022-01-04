Too late for a white Christmas but snow arrives in Northern Ireland, with more on the way

The first snow of 2022 has been spotted with weather watchers across Northern Ireland sharing images online.

The Met Office has warned the NI public to expect frequent sleet and snow showers throughout the week as some areas already experienced snowfall on Tuesday.

Photos were shared on social media of snow falling at Cavehill in Belfast during sunrise, a “light dusting” at Parkmore in the Glens of Antrim and a heavier blanket of snow in County Down’s Mourne mountains.

Motorists have been advised that it may lead to some difficult driving conditions and disruption to travel on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

The PSNI said people should “avoid all unnecessary travel”.

"Driving conditions are hazardous on many routes this evening due to snow and freezing temperatures,” they said.

"Please avoid all unnecessary travel if possible. If you must venture out, please reduce your speed and drive to suit the conditions.”

The "big freeze" of 2010 brought extensive snow, ice, and record-breaking low temperatures to Northern Ireland.

The chilly conditions provided the backdrop for picturesque, winter postcard scenes right across Northern Ireland.

That year was also the last widespread white Christmas with snow on the ground at 83% of weather stations - the highest amount ever recorded - while snow or sleet fell at 19% of stations.

Today frequent snow showers and icy stretches are expected, leading to some travel disruption, particularly for higher routes.

The Met Office says there could also be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, probably some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

It adds that some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Further yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued for Wednesday and Friday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

“Some brief power outages are possible with a risk of isolated lightning strikes.”