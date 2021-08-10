Top A-Level grades increase to record high in Northern Ireland as students receive their results

Students at Regent House School & Preparatory Dept. in Newtownards after receiving their A Level results. Picture date: Tuesday August 10, 2021 Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The number of Northern Ireland students who attained an A* grade at A-Level has increased by 2.3% on last year to a record high, as thousands of students receive their teacher-assessed A-Level results.

More than half of the A-level entries in Northern Ireland have been awarded the top A* or A grades.

The figures released on Tuesday morning show 15.8% of A-Level students achieved the top grade, while those who achieved an A or A* grade also increased by 7.5 percentage points to 50.8%.

The overall figure across the entire range of grades A* to E decreased by the 2020 figure by 0.4% to 99.4% of students who achieved a grade, compared to 99.8% last year.

Those achieving a top A or A* grade increased for both males and female students, with a 7% and 7.9% increase respectively.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen congratulated students for the record figure, while the Secondary Students’ Union of Northern Ireland said the grades were a significant achievement in a disrupted year.

At AS-level in Northern Ireland, almost three-quarters of entries (73.9%) received the top A or B grades.

The figures released also show AS level entries saw a further decline of 12.8% in Northern Ireland.

Officials said this can be mainly attributed to the decoupling of the AS by the English based awarding organisations.

Provisional AS outcomes increased at grade A by 7.1 percentage points, with a decrease in the A - E of 0.7 percentage points.

A total of 25,468 students from 180 centres, mostly schools and further education colleges, entered for AS and A2 qualifications set by local exams body CCEA.

Some students undertook assessments by other exam bodies based across the rest of the UK.

For the second year in a row, examinations were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Grades were instead assessed by teachers and decided via a five-stage process. This did not include the statistical algorithm used last year to standardise results which sparked outrage after more than a third of A-level grades predicted by teachers were reduced.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen referenced the “challenging” year students have had to endure as she congratulated those who received their results.

“I appreciate the past few months have been particularly challenging but our young people have demonstrated a determination not to let this pandemic put their lives on hold. Today, they have been awarded qualifications which reflect their hard work and will enable them to move forward confidently with their future plans.

“Teachers and school leaders had a very difficult job to do and I want to express my appreciation for their hard work and commitment to their students in challenging circumstances.”

Morgan Shuttleworth from the Secondary Students’ Union of Northern Ireland added: “I want to congratulate every student today. Every young person has worked so hard to keep afloat, both personally and academically.

"Students have lost more class time this year than we did during the first lockdown and the getting of any grade is an achievement in itself.

"We now must ensure that no student is harmed in the university admissions process by Centre Determined Grades and that every student who meets their offer is able to begin their course.”

The National Union of Students and Union of Students in Ireland (NUSUSI) described the results as a “tremendous feat” for young people.

“I want every single person who is receiving their A Level and BTec results today to be extremely proud of themselves,” said Ellen Fearon.

"Staying in education through the uncertainty, isolation and difficulty of the past year is a tremendous feat and I encourage all students to take some time to celebrate and reflect on their achievements.

"If you are unhappy with your grades you can, and should, appeal this.

“No matter what grades you have received today you have a lot of options available to you, so definitely seek advice from your school or college if you’re unsure about what to do next.

"The government and wider education sector have had a full year to prepare for the outcome of this year’s grading process so it’s imperative that places are made available to accommodate new students.

"Students have done their part, and it’s now on the sector to do theirs.”

Commenting on the results, CCEA’s Margaret Farragher praised both teachers and students.

"I would like to pay tribute to all the teachers, examination officers, school and college leaders who have been central in determining the grades awarded this year,” she said.

"Thanks to their hard work and constant professionalism during the last 18 months of disruption, students have been able to receive grades and progress on to the next stage of their journey.

"Also, on behalf of CCEA, I would like to congratulate all students in Northern Ireland who have received their AS and A level results. Today, marks the culmination of their hard work and resilience during the pandemic.

"We applaud these students for continuing with their studies in challenging circumstances and wish them well with their future plans.”