Top Belfast chef fumes as ‘weekend cancelled’ with forced outdoor terrace closure while indoor petrol station dining allowed

Belfast restaurateur Michael Deane has hit out after he was told by council officials to close his outdoor terrace, while people are freely able to eat indoors at petrol stations.

Speaking on the BBC Stephen Nolan programme, the owner of the Deanes at Queens restaurant in Belfast said city council staff told him on Wednesday he would have to “close the roof” covering his outdoor dining terrace.

The move has left the restaurateur forced to “cancel the weekend” as a result of the unsettled weather forecast.

According to Mr Deane, council staff referenced the 2007 Smoking Act which refers to outdoor dining areas in premises having to have 50% of the area exposed to the open air.

Mr Deane said council inspectors told the owner he would need to “take all the glass panels” from his terrace and retract his sliding roof, or he would be “heavily fined”.

“You have got the terrace, built for about 60 people. With social distancing we can sit 40 people. It has been designed to be Covid safe. It has glass panels with gaps in it. It has an electronic closing roof,” he explained.

“It is because of the doors at the back where the staff come out, they [Belfast City Council] say that the business is too closed over and that we would have to take all of the glass panels out of the front or put the roof back, so we were exposed to all weather.

“We are going to have to try and get through the next few days of good weather and then we are going to have to cancel the weekend because the weather is bad.

“We probably have about 1,000 people booked before then. Once the rain comes down, we are going to have to tell people: ‘Sorry, you are going to get wet’.”

In a statement, Belfast City Council said: “Council officers did engage with the Executive Office (TEO) to advocate a different approach to the current set of regulations but ultimately this was TEO’s decision.

“Council has a statutory obligation to ensure compliance within the regulations which are set by the Northern Ireland Executive not councils. We will continue to work with business owners to try to address any concerns and give them the assistance they need.”

Mr Deane also referenced other sectors which were allowed to operate indoors, including people eating inside petrol filling stations.

Under current Executive Covid-19 rules, the provision of food and drink in motorway services, airports and harbour terminals is allowed. Close contact services such as hairdressers and nail salons are also allowed to operate under the most recent easements of coronavirus regulations.

“Look at the filling stations, they are packed full of grannies and prams,” added Mr Deane.

“It is clearly not the case for any other business which is closed over with no ventilation or no air.

“You can go get your nails done, or you can go to a beauty parlour, but you can’t sit on a terrace at Deanes at Queens and have a lunch with your mother or your sister and have a conversation in a safe environment.”

The Executive has allowed indoor seating in service stations in order to give drivers a rest away from their vehicle.