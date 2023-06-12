Top judge appointed chair of the Omagh bomb inquiry

A senior Scottish judge has been appointed as the chairman of the Omagh bomb inquiry.

The secretary of state Chris Heaton-Harris announced that Lord Turnbull will head up the independent statutory inquiry into the 1998 Real IRA attack, which killed 29 people, including a woman who was pregnant with twins.

Chris Heaton-Harris said Lord Turnbull, who has served as a judge in Scotland's highest civil and criminal courts, would bring "the highest levels of knowledge and professionalism" to the role.

"I have no doubt that Lord Turnbull will bring to the inquiry the required rigour, independence, and impartiality and I am grateful to him for accepting this important job," he added.

The inquiry was confirmed by the UK government back in February following years of campaigning by victims and relatives.

It will have the full powers of the Inquiries Act 2005.

Lord Turnbull, who was appointed as a judge of the Court of Session and High Court of Justiciary in Scotland in 2006, said he is honoured by the appointment.

"I am very conscious of the devastation brought to the lives of so many by the atrocity which took place in Omagh in August 1998," he said.

"I understand the determination of those who lost family and loved ones, and of those who were themselves injured, or whose family members were injured, to learn whether the attack could have been prevented."

Lord Turnbull confirmed he will be seeking views from people affected by the inquiry – which will examine four key issues – as soon as possible.

The handling and sharing of intelligence, the use of mobile phone analysis, whether there was advance knowledge or reasonable means of knowledge of the bomb and whether disruption operations could or should have been mounted to prevent the atrocity are among the key issues to be scrutinised.

The senior judge was instructed as one of the two Senior Counsel for the Crown in the Lockerbie Bombing case conducted at the Scottish Court in the Netherlands whilst in practice at the Scottish Bar.

For the five years preceding his appointment to the Bench he served as the Principal Crown Counsel for Scotland.