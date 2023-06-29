Top NI businessman dies tragically while on holiday in Portugal

Paul Hunt was best known for his ownership of the Winemark off-license franchise. Credit: Google Maps

A prominent Northern Ireland businessman has passed away while on holiday in Portugal.

Paul Hunt passed away at the weekend.

It is understood that Mr Hunt, who was aged 75, died in the Algarve.

Mr Hunt and his extended family are some of the biggest alcohol distributors and importers in the Northern Ireland market.

He was perhaps best-known for his ownership of the Winemark off-license franchise, which has 84 stores across Northern Ireland.

His son Patrick is now a director on the board.

Winemark the Winemerchants Ltd is also part of their firm Golf Holdings, which operates pubs and restaurants in Belfast through Wine Inns.

Wine Inns owns many south Belfast venues including The Empire, The Alibi, The Chelsea, Four Winds, Cutters Wharf and The Doyen - formerly the King's Head on Belfast's Lisburn Road.

The group further includes wholesale wine company James E McCabe.

Mr Hunt entered the drinks industry after graduating from Queen's University Belfast, where he studied economics.