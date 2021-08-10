Top NI gymnastics coach says entire staff at Lisburn centre will be trained to assist children with severe allergies

One of Northern Ireland's leading gymnastics coaches has said she is getting her entire staff trained to deal with children with severe allergies.

Mandy McMaster, chief executive of Salto in Lisburn, told the Belfast Telegraph that instances of kids needing special assistance during recreation and sporting activities are on the rise.

She also praised Ballywalter native Karen Niblock, who has been single-handedly campaigning for increased allergy awareness and EpiPen training in England after her young son was refused admission to a summer football camp.

Kaine Niblock (6) could not enrol because staff at the Lancashire centre had not been trained up in the use of the epinephrine auto-inject devices, which block the progression of an allergic response.

And Ms McMaster, a five-time Northern Ireland gymnastics champion and international judge, said any organisation dealing with children should be trained to deal with as many potential scenarios as possible.

“We had two children arrive at our summer scheme with their EpiPens,” she said.

“We didn’t have to use them, thankfully, but it shows you that it is on the rise.

“We’ve a new term starting in September and I felt that now was the right time to get everyone trained.”

Although some of her 20-strong staff at Salto are already skilled in using EpiPens, the remainder will learn how to use them later this month.

It is part of Salto’s commitment to the ongoing development of its employees, according to Mandy, who is a high-performance coach and an international Brevet judge.

“On August 23, we have a company called Bisp Ltd coming to do some in-house training,” she said.

“We also use them for first aid training but we’ve asked them to give both EpiPen and defibrillator training, the latter being needed in the event of cardiac arrest.

“Some staff are being given an opportunity to refresh, whereas others will perhaps learn these skills for the first time.”

She added: “First Aid courses are regularly provided but this is the first time we’ve done this.”

Salto also brings in experts who specialise in disability coaching once a year to refresh staff as several children who attend recreational programmes at the Co Antrim gym have autism or ADHD.

“I can see how some coaches might be put off by EpiPens if they haven’t seen it being done but it’s something I’m keen for our staff to learn and to be comfortable with,” she said.

Although EpiPens have not yet been required in the seven years since Mandy’s been Salto boss, she said there had been a situation in which a coach needed to use one.

Ms McMaster echoed Ms Niblock’s concerns that more awareness and training is needed around EpiPens, particularly in situations when dealing with children.

“We’re definitely seeing more and more children with allergies and we need to be prepared,” she said.

Mrs Niblock - daughter of renowned local jazz musician Alan Niblock – told this newspaper of Kaine’s devastation at not being allowed to attend football summer scheme with his best friends.

Ironically, Kaine, who has a severe nut allergy, has been instrumental in raising awareness of EpiPen training and has been featured in poster campaigns since he was a young boy.

The 35-year-old said EpiPens should be readily available in schools, kids clubs and other public places across the UK.