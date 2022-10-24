Top of class: Fermanagh college building wins environmental construction accolade

The Erne Campus of the South West College in Fermanagh has become the world’s first educational building to achieve the highest international standard in environmental construction, winning the RICS UK Project of the Year title.

Some of the United Kingdom’s most outstanding recent building projects went head-to-head for top national accolades at the recent RICS Awards Grand Final.

The prestigious annual contest — hosted by Helen Fospero, journalist and broadcaster, and held at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square — celebrates the UK’s most inspirational buildings.

Erne Campus at South West College won this year’s UK Project of the year title, as well as winning the Public Sector Project category.

Nominated by Hamilton Architects, the campus, which was completed earlier this year, was chosen by the judges as the overall winner based on its impressive sustainability credentials, which will see it an anticipated 90% reduction in energy costs for the college.

Accommodating 800 full-time students, 2,000 part-time students and 120 staff, the campus is one of the world’s most sustainable educational buildings.

At 8,000 sq m, and representing an investment of £34m, the project has been recognised as one of 26 UN Centres of Excellence for High Performance Buildings, ranking alongside the Apple 2 campus in California.

Earlier this year the landmark building won the public sector project of the year award in Northern Ireland at its regional RICS heat, which led to the project being automatically entered into the national RICS Awards Grand Final. The judges said of the building: “The vision and its subsequent delivery of the replacement led by a chartered surveyor is a fascinating story in itself. Suffice to say that given local, regional, national and international difficulties over the development period it got built as a result of strong, local and later regional support.

“More importantly for our awards, it represents an exemplar of how despite many obstacles that it needed to overcome, the project also scores highly in the social value. Not only has it generated a centre for excellence for local students of the built environment as a core curriculum subject, it has also raised the profile and the pride in all its inhabitants and neighbours in an area that has suffered much in recent times.”