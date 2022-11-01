Top-up problems linked to tariffs leave Power NI customers without electricity

Utility company reassures its other clients they will not be disconnected

A number of homes were left without electricity following issues with the Power NI top-up process.

A number of homes were left without electricity following issues with the Power NI top-up process related to a change in tariff, it has emerged.

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks said it was aware of the problem.

It urged anyone affected to contact Power NI directly, explaining that because the problem related to topping up, it could not help.

Power NI said it was experiencing a high volume of calls and was working to resolve the issue with its keypads.

It added: “For customers that are on supply, please be assured that you will not be disconnected as friendly credit will apply between 4pm and 11am.”

It comes after the Consumer Council urged people to consider switching their suppliers to save money on their bills as the Government’s energy price guarantee scheme comes into effect from today.

Electricity and gas suppliers will apply tariff reductions which will reduce unit costs for customers.

However, speaking to the BBC yesterday, former DUP economy minister Gordon Lyons could not guarantee people would get their £400 energy discount on electricity and £100 towards oil before Christmas.

He said there was agreement Westminster would deliver the £400 “most likely before the end of the year, but possibly in November”. He added he understood there were a few legal and technical issues to overcome, but he “hopes the Government will deliver on that promise”.

Peter McClenaghan of the Consumer Council said: “Consumers will welcome the energy price guarantee as it will reduce their electricity and gas bills.

“The scheme will apply a discount to the unit prices of electricity and gas and all suppliers will apply the same discount.

“This means some energy suppliers’ prices will still be much higher than others. We are encouraging consumers to think about switching supplier or tariff. Some households could make savings of over £500.

“Consumers should know that their exact electricity and gas bills will still depend on how much energy they use, as the scheme is a discount, not a price cap. We also encourage any consumers who are struggling to pay their bills or to top up their meter to contact their supplier directly for help and information.”

Firmus Energy has announced its 111,000 customers will receive a discount on their gas bills as part of the scheme.

Company CEO Niall would said domestic customers will benefit from a cut of at least 26%, or £11.70 per week.

In addition to the Government support, Firmus said it had decided to remove the minimum consumption charge from today to further support customers.

Click Energy confirmed domestic customers would benefit from a 54.72% decrease in prices from today. This will be backdated to October 1, ensuring the support provided here is equivalent to that in Britain.

The scheme will be in place until next April, when the Treasury will carry out a review.

Power NI was contacted for comment.