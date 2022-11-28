Topless Rangers fan gatecrashes live TV broadcast with ‘Michael Beale’ chant following appointment of new manager

A Rangers fan got a touch over-excited about the appointment of Michael Beale as new manager and decided to show it live on TV.

Michael Beale has left QPR after six months in charge and returned to the Glasgow side where he won the Scottish title as assistant coach to Steven Gerrard in 2020/21.

Some fans have been dancing for joy at the news.

One fan surprised an unsuspecting BBC Scotland reporter with a gleeful chant of “Michael Beale” while jumping around with his top pulled over his head.

As the camera cut to the sport reporter outside Ibrox a fan was quick to pounce.

His energy seemed to startle the BBC man but he kept his composure, delivering the outside broadcast like a pro as a half-naked man proceeded to bounce around behind him.

Gers fans will be hoping that Beale can recapture the success that saw the Scottish Premiership title Gerrard and Beale bring the title back to Ibrox.