Tory leadership debate comes to abrupt end as host faints on-air

A Tory leadership debate has been taken off-air after host Kate McCann fainted.

The TalkTV/Sun event was just warming up with Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss clashing yet again over taxes, NHS funding and the economy.

However their second head-to-head televised debate came to an abrupt end when a loud crash interrupted the two rivals.

Viewers could not see the incident which took place in the studio.

However they could see the Foreign Secretary looking visibly worried as she exclaimed "oh my god" before walking off the stage.

The programme immediately went off-air, with a message appearing on the screen, saying: "We are sorry for the disruption to this programme.

"We are working hard to fix the issue and will return to normal programming soon."

It is understood the debate’s host, TalkTV’s political editor Kate McCann, fainted during the debate.

Kate McCann fainted on air tonight and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn't continue with the debate. We apologise to our viewers and listeners. — TalkTV (@TalkTV) July 26, 2022

