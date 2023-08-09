‘Total dismay’ as Enniskillen southern bypass project put on hold by UK Government

The proposed A4 Enniskillen southern bypass project has been put on hold because of the Stormont stalemate, with the DUP hitting out at Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris.

A letter from Dr Julie Harrison, permanent secretary for the Department for Infrastructure, informed DUP Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine of the move.

She told the Belfast Telegraph of her "total dismay" at learning that the multi-million plan was now in limbo and said: "I do not want Fermanagh’s strapline to be 'Forgotten Fermanagh'."

In the correspondence, seen by this newspaper, Dr Harrison expressed the department's frustration that the scheme has been halted and confirmed the decision was taken by Westminster.

She wrote: "The department is also disappointed by the decision to pause the New Deal Funding for the project.

"As set out in the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland’s Budget Written Ministerial Statement of April 27, 2023, the decision has been made to reallocate funding from previously announced Northern Ireland packages to account for the overspend in the 2022/23 Budget.

"As a result of this statement, I wrote to the permanent secretary for the NIO seeking an urgent reconsideration of this decision in the context of its impact on delivery and funding.

"I have just received a response from NIO, who have advised that discussions with HM Treasury are ongoing in relation to these funding packages, and until such times as discussions are concluded, unfortunately the funding for New Deal for NI projects is paused."

Former Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon gave the go-ahead for the Enniskillen bypass scheme in 2021. Pic Department for Infrastructure.

Ms Erskine said that she has made party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson aware of the development and he is ready to fight to "overturn this disastrous decision along with me".

She added: "Like my predecessor, Arlene Foster, I have monitored progress on the A4 southern bypass. Earlier in the summer I asked the Department for Infrastructure for an update.

"To my total dismay, I learnt that money which they had secured for this project following the New Decade, New Approach agreement had been paused as a result of the Secretary of State’s budget decisions.

"While I recognise that the budgetary position is difficult, investment via New Decade, New Approach into key infrastructure projects is vital to grow the Northern Ireland economy and would signal a real, lasting commitment of the UK Government to provide true ‘levelling up’ in areas which it is needed most.

"The decision by the Secretary of State and the NIO is short sighted and damaging to the economy.”

The move to proceed with the project was announced by former SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon in 2021, committing capital funding for the vesting of lands and advanced works due for completion in September of this year.

Last year, Sinn Fein’s John O’Dowd also committed funding to the project in preparation for future procurement.

Given the advanced stage of scheme development, he also proposed the project bid for New Deal funding and £15m was secured in late 2022, subject to the necessary business case approvals by Treasury.

The NIO has been asked for a response to Mr Erskine’s comments.