Touch of Harry Potter magic comes to Belfast’s Lanyon Place station

One young fan posing with the trolley in Belfast

Belfast’s Lanyon Place welcomed a touch of Harry Potter magic on Friday as the iconic platform 9 ¾ trolley tour arrived in the station.

Fans of the ‘Wizarding World’ were spotted queuing in the station throughout the day for the chance to grab a snap and recreate the famous moment from the film series.

In the Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone film, wizards and witches catch the Hogwarts Express from Platform 9 ¾ by running through what appears to be a brick wall with their trolley.

The magical prop within J.K. Rowling’s bestselling series is normally based at London’s King’s Cross station but is doing a limited tour around the UK to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the first film.

The magical gateway between the ‘Muggle’ and wizarding world, is normally situated on the concourse of King’s Cross Station in London and is visited every year by over 2 million people.

The tour’s visit in Belfast is the fourth of a whistle-stop tour across the UK and Ireland.

Harry Potter fans flocked to the Belfast station, dressed in their best robes and Hogwarts scarves.

The first 100 lucky fans were also surprised with Lego Harry Potter goodies to celebrate the launch.

Lucas (6) from Belfast said: “My favourite character is Harry Potter because he is magical. When I pushed the trolley I thought I was going to fly through the wall into Platform 9 3/4”

Catherine (45) from Belfast added: “I really enjoyed bringing my children down and it was so lovely to see them smile and have fun. It has brought a bit of the Wizarding World to life.”

Hilton Parr, from Translink, said: “The Platform 9 ¾ trolley in King’s Cross is a fantastic attraction that attracts Harry Potter fans daily and it’s great to be able to take this fan favourite to locations outside of London to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film.

“We’ve loved being able to add this touch of magic to Lanyon Place station.”

Making more than £7 billion around the world, the Harry Potter film franchise is the third highest grossing in the world, only beaten by the Star Wars films and the Marvel universe.

Six of the eight films were also nominated for a total of 12 Academy Awards.

The novels have sold more than 500 million copies around the world with translations in more than 80 different languages.

The trolley will be available for the public to visit in Lanyon Station until Sunday.