Tougher penalties for drivers using mobiles to come into force

Drivers will receive six-penalty points and a £200 as a first offence

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has announced that increased penalty points and fines for those using a mobile phone while driving will come into force on Wednesday.

The new legislation will see drivers using a hand held mobile phone receive six penalty points on their license and a £200 fine.

If drivers are caught a second time - or accrue 12 points on their licence - they will face a court hearing, disqualification and fines of up to £1,000.

Newly-qualified drivers, who have a ceiling of six points for the first two years after passing the test will face an immediate ban.

“But the consequences of using a mobile phone while driving go far beyond the loss of a licence,” Ms Mallon told the Assembly on Tuesday.

“Distraction while driving is one of the main causes of road traffic collisions on our roads. Many of those collisions causing serious injury and some resulting in loss of life.

“My message today couldn’t be clearer – drive responsibly, put your phone down or risk losing your licence. This is not a minor offence and you will not get away with it.”

The minister added: “The changes coming into force tomorrow will I hope go some way to changing drivers’ attitudes and behaviour around the illegal use of mobile phones.

“We need to call time on this offence and I hope that the loss of a licence will be a price no driver will be willing to pay.”

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts welcomed the new legislation.

“When you are driving, your focus should be on the road and what other road users are doing, free from any distraction,” he stated.

“Our figures clearly indicate that driver distraction, together with inappropriate speed, drink and drug driving are consistently the main causes of the most serious crashes which kill and injure people on roads across Northern Ireland.

“No phone call; No message; No social media update is more important than the potentially catastrophic consequence of not paying full attention when driving a vehicle.”

Sinn Fein MLA Cathal Boylan said "no stone must be unturned" when improving the safety of Northern Ireland's roads after welcoming the legislation.

“Sadly, there were 56 people who tragically lost their lives on the road this year, the same as last year, despite the decrease in traffic," he continued. “Any death on our roads is one too many and we must improve road safety in any way we can.

“That means having a holistic approach to the issue, which should also include improving our local roads as well as rolling out effective road safety campaigns."