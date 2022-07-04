Tougher sentences needed to get speeding under control, says dad of tragic teen Enda Dolan

Road safety campaigner Peter Dolan has said there is little surprise at the increase in speeding offences here.

Mr Dolan doesn’t believe there will be a significant reduction until more decisive action is taken against offenders.

“There’s a lack of deterrent,” said Mr Dolan, who runs the Enda Dolan Foundation in memory of his son, an 18-year-old QUB student from Omagh who was killed by a drugs and alcohol-fuelled driver in 2014.

David Lee Stewart was originally sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison and the same amount of time on licence, but this was increased on appeal to four-and-a-half years behind bars and the same period on licence.

Mr Dolan added: “There needs to be tougher laws and sentences. Drivers need to be aware that there are serious consequences to their actions, both for the victims and for themselves.

“I regularly talk to young people about the dangers of driving after taking alcohol or drugs, or about speeding. But schools, colleges and universities need to do more. Driving instructors, too.

“If someone is caught speeding, they are offered a course that will take away the points from their licence they’d otherwise receive. That makes it easy. Educating people is a good thing, but should they not be educated before the offence takes place to try to prevent it happening?

“There needs to be a reason to be sorry for speeding. People need to know what can happen, and, sadly for some families, that can result in a worst case of death by dangerous driving.

“We can all say we’re shocked at the figures of speeding offences rising, but are we really that shocked when nothing significant is being done? And if they do go to court, that some of the sentences handed out bear no relevance to the damage they have caused to families?”