Tour company forced to stop business as boat found vandalised in Portstewart

A water tour company on the north coast has said it is ‘devastated’ after finding its boat was vandalised with a knife on Friday morning.

The team behind Portstewart Boat Trips said that they can no longer take bookings for trips as the boat will need a lengthy repair.

“It is with great sadness that with immediate effect we can no longer take bookings for our trips,” they shared on social media.

"This morning we were devastated to find that our boat has been vandalised with a knife slash and a hole cut into our rib.

“This sadly means our boat is now out for this year to be repaired.”

"The police are looking into the incident but sadly the local CCTV camera has been disconnected for over a year now.

"If anyone has seen anything suspicious at Portstewart harbour, then please contact us. We would value you sharing this post.”

The staff thanked customers that supported them over the years and apologised that they can “no longer do what we love and show you around our stunning coastline".

The PSNI have been contacted for further details.