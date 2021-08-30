Tourism Ireland criticised after using the name Londonderry in online quiz

A Stormont minister has said he feels ‘pity’ for Tourism Ireland after it was revealed the organisation had been attacked for using the name ‘Londonderry’ in some of its promotional material.

Gary Middleton, a DUP MLA for Foyle and a junior minister in the Executive, was speaking after it emerged Tourism Ireland intended to steer clear of any reference to Derry or Londonderry to avoid controversy.

Internal emails reveal how the agency said it would be best to call it “the Walled City” in an effort to avoid temperatures rising, especially on social media.

The Dublin-based organisation — which promotes tourism across the island of Ireland — had come in for criticism on social media after a quiz asked in which county Seamus Heaney had grown up, with one of the answer options given as Londonderry.

Controversy flared in early May when a creative agency ran the quiz through Tourism Ireland’s corporate Instagram account.

“It has since been deleted but seems to be getting some pick-up on Twitter,” an internal email said.

Tourism Ireland was also contacted by irate people, with one saying they had been “taken aback” by the post.

“Nobody in the 26 counties refers to it as Londonderry and less than 50pc of the six counties do,” one complainant said.

In a response, Tourism Ireland said its job was to promote the entire island of Ireland as a desirable tourist destination to international audiences, and they stuck with the “official names of towns and cities in the given jurisdiction”.

In the internal communications, released after a Freedom of Information request, the agency admitted it was a tricky balancing act.

One email said: “We do call it Londonderry officially on ireland.com — it’s just slightly different on social media where I guess we have a large Irish and UK following who’d pick up on this more than our international audience.”

Mr Middleton, speaking last night, said he ‘felt pity’ for the organisation having to ‘walk on eggshells’ over the city’s name.

“Drawing tourists to our city is a primary goal and I’ve a good relationship with all the marketing bodies,” he said.

“I pity them that they have to walk on egg shells due to intolerance. With all sorts of challenges regarding poverty and addiction facing our city, the fact that nationalist politicians focus on the name of the city shows a special type of intolerance.

“The city is officially called Londonderry. Those who attack government agencies for using this name only expose their own bigotry and narrow-mindedness.”

The name of our second city has been a source of contention for decades, sometimes leading to it being referred to as “stroke city”.

The London prefix was added to Derry when the city was granted a Royal Charter by King James I in 1613.

In 1984, the name of the nationalist-controlled council was changed from Londonderry to Derry City Council. The city itself continues to be officially known as Londonderry, while its local government area is now called Derry and Strabane District Council.

In 2007 a High Court judge ruled that only legislation or Royal prerogative could change the city’s name, and in 2015 the government ruled out a formal name change for the city despite a campaign by Sinn Fein and other nationalists to drop references to ‘London’.

Unionists had branded the name change campaign as sectarian and divisive, backing the city’s historic connections to the UK capital.