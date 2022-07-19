Tourists ‘confused’ by use of Derry and Londonderry, SDLP MLA says

Tourists travelling from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland can become "confused" by the use of Derry and Londonderry, SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has said.

The Foyle MLA has said the issue "should be cleared up in this day and age" and spoke in favour of dual naming approach on the BBC's Nolan programme on Tuesday morning.

"The vast majority of people who live here in my city of Derry call it by that name, I believe that should be reflected in signage and elsewhere," he said.

"There's people who are travelling across the island who come from the south where the road signs say Derry and Derry disappears at the border, that can cause confusion and should be cleared up in this day of age.

"We're not demanding the removal of Londonderry or anything like it - it's about the adoption of a dual naming approach."

It's after Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd recently said a "dual-naming" policy for road signage is being worked on by his department.

It could see ‘Derry’ added alongside ‘Londonderry’ to road signs across Northern Ireland. Mr O'Dowd said: "I can advise that my officials have been asked to review the current approach with a view to moving to one that accommodates dual naming on traffic signs across the network."

It's unclear whether a move to adopt dual naming would see all signage replaced at once or as part of a gradual approach.

Mr Durkan said on Tuesday: "Ideally I would love to see the replacement of them all but I do recognise the financial burden this would place on the department."

There has been vandalism of signage in recent years and therefore road signs should reflect both traditions, he added.

Speaking on the same programme, DUP MP Gregory Campbell said such a move would attract more vandalism.

He called on the Infrastructure Minister to get on with the job of completing the A6 rather than "pet political projects".

"The responsible approach for any Minister and Department is not to encourage vandals by being seen to reward their criminal damage. John O’Dowd should focus on his job of getting this road opened."

Delays to the completion of the A6 are believed to be as a result of the impact of the pandemic on construction.