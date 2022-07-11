Trade union warns of imminent strikes at NI councils which will ‘paralyse’ services

It follows a decision by workers in Derry City & Strabane council to take strike action

A large number of waste workers are expected to go on strike.

Workers in councils across Northern Ireland are expected to take strike action after it was revealed that employees at Derry City & Strabane District Council confirmed a month-long strike.

Unite the union notified Derry City & Strabane council of its decision after agreement could not be reached over a pay dispute.

Strike action will commence on July 18 and continue until August 14 which will coincide with the highly anticipated Foyle Maritime Festival will take place in Derry City from July 20 – 24.

This industrial action follows two previous strikes by workers at local councils, the Education Authority and the Housing Executive.

Workers are demanding a pay increase which will protect them from the current cost of living crisis.

The dispute is in respect of pay following an inadequate national pay deal which offers workers a 1.75 percent increase, an offer which was rejected by Unite members as inflation is currently surging at 11.7 percent.

The latest pay offer from management at Derry City & Strabane District Council came after a second strike action by workers at the local authority.

Workers suspended their action to allow space for further negotiations, however management merely offered a non-consolidated, one-off payment.

Unite said that while this would help meet immediate challenges, it would have left workers with no protection for inflation into the future.

Unite is warning that the strike at Derry City & Strabane is “likely to be followed by similar at other local authorities”.

Other trade unions are now balloting on industrial action at a number of councils.

General Secretary of Unite, Sharon Graham, offered workers at Derry City & Strabane her full support: “The local authority workers in Derry City & Strabane District Council are determined to win a pay improvement that protects them and their families from the surge in the cost of living.

“Management needs to recognise that a non-consolidated one-off payment does nothing to protect workers into the future.

“These are essential and frontline workers who throughout the lockdown have worked to deliver the services the local community need.

"So they deserve to receive a cost of living improvement that reflects price rises.”

Lead regional officer for local authorities in Northern Ireland Gareth Scott highlighted the impact the four-week strike would have on services at Derry City & Strabane District Council.

“This strike will paralyse the council. Unite has particular concentrations among waste workers who continued to work throughout the lockdown – they expect basic respect and that means a proper consolidated improvement,” Mr Scott said.

Unite is warning that the strike at Derry City & Strabane is likely to be followed by others at other councils where a similar pay offer has been made.

Two of Northern Ireland’s eleven councils have now made offers which include a consolidated pay improvement element confirming that this is a possibility across the board.

Mr Scott added: “Unite members at two other councils are considering offers which include an increase to pay grades and therefore provide a consolidated improvement over the bare 1.75 percent offered nationally.

“While members in those councils have to decide whether these offers go far enough to offer real pay protection, the remaining councils must now make improved pay offers including measures on basic pay.”

Derry City & Strabane District Council confirmed that formal notification had been received from Unite.

A council spokesperson said: “The action is in relation to a trade dispute over the 2021/2022 National Pay Award.

“Council said it expects the strike action to cause considerable disruption to a range of its services throughout this period however, Council is currently involved in continuous and meaningful negotiations with the Unions to find a resolution to this dispute and Council remains firmly committed to continuing with this process to reach a positive and agreed outcome.”