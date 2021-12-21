Traffic attendants being given more powers one idea mooted by Nichola Mallon to clamp down on pavement parking

Proposal is being made as part of a public consultation process

A blanket ban on parking on pavements along with traffic attendants being given additional enforcement powers are two proposals being suggested to tackle the problem in Northern Ireland.

Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon announced on Tuesday that her department has published an options paper an online questionnaire to help establish future policy on addressing “inconsiderate” pavement parking.

This follows on from the recently launched ‘Think Before You Park’ public information campaign alerting drivers to the consequences of pavement parking and the impact it has on other road and pavement users.

The Highway Code NI states that vehicles should not be parked “partially or wholly on the footway or footpath unless signs permit it.”

The PSNI also has powers to take action against a vehicle found to be causing a general obstruction

Minister Mallon said: “Parking on pavements puts everyone using the pavements at risk. Drivers often mistakenly think they are doing the right thing by keeping the road clear but fail to realise the consequences as their vehicle blocks the footway for people.

“This is a particular risk for people with disabilities, older people, children and people pushing prams. The campaign encouraged drivers to be mindful of the consequences of parking your vehicle on a pavement and to think about the needs of others.”

She continued: “There is currently no single piece of legislation that prohibits all vehicles from inconsiderate and obstructive parking. I am therefore seeking the views of the public and other stakeholders on a number of possible options to help alleviate the difficulties caused by pavement parking.

“The options being considered include: introducing individual bans using existing powers; outright bans on pavement parking; and the introduction of powers that would allow traffic attendants to enforce against vehicles found to be parked on the pavement and causing an obstruction. We are also seeking views on dealing with vehicles parked across dropped kerbs which have been lowered specifically to help people cross the road.

“I would encourage people to respond by 5.00pm on 18 March 2022. Your views will be valuable in helping us to shape policy on this important issue going forward.”

The options paper is available online via https://www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/consultations/inconsiderate-pavement-parking-options-paper and the online questionnaire is available via: https://consultations2.nidirect.gov.uk/dfi-1/pavement-parking-consultation

Paper copies and fully accessible versions can be obtained by contacting the Department.

The questionnaire will be available on-line until March 18, 2022.