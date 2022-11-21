Traffic banned at Botanic for day of festivities

A cyclist and her dog enjoying the car-free Botanic Avenue during the Open Botanic Festival

One of Belfast’s busiest streets — Botanic Avenue — was car-free yesterday afternoon as residents enjoyed a family friendly festival with music, dancing, community-run stalls and a temporary cycle lane.

The Open Botanic Festival explored the possibility of this busy street being pedestrianised in the future.

Four community groups from Donegall Pass, Sandy Row, the Donegall Road and the Holyland area are working on a consultation designed to make Botanic Avenue a much more family-friendly space.

“We want people from this area to have a say in shaping the future of this part of the city,” said Briege Arthurs, CEO of organisers Forward South Partnership.

A team at Queen’s University has published the ‘Open Botanic’ report about regenerating the area.

Senior Lecturer Dr Agustina Martire explained that this event could be a catalyst for shaping the future of Botanic Avenue and how people will live in a more environmentally friendly and pedestrianised area.

“It’s been eye opening and amazing to work with the community groups. So much is going on in this vibrant space but there’s a perception by local people that they don’t have the power to have a say in their own area. This project is giving them a voice in their future,” Dr Martire said.