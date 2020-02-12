Traffic brought to standstill as snow hits Northern Ireland motorists

Debris washed up on to the roads in Portrush

Cars stranded and crashed after skidding off the road in the Hightown Road area of Belfast

Blizzard like conditions brought traffic chaos to motorists across Northern Ireland yesterday as Storm Ciara continued to rage.

The weekend's storm dragged polar winds down from the north, resulting in heavy snow showers around the country throughout the early hours of the morning and afternoon.

Traffic was brought to a near standstill across Belfast, parts of Co Fermanagh and Co Down towns such as Banbridge and Moira, as motorists attempted to make their daily morning commute through the snowy and icy conditions.

Meanwhile, flights were disrupted at Belfast International and Belfast City Airports.

A group of Co Armagh football fans were left stranded in Birmingham after an easyJet flight was cancelled on Sunday.

Michael Scott of Victoria Glenavon Supporters Club (GSC) said they were told to rebook their flights and emergency accommodation through the easyJet app - which had crashed.

"We couldn't get on to book accommodation, it wouldn't let us do it. We phoned round a number of hotels for 11 people but some of the quotes we were getting were extortionate. One place was looking £2,000 for two nights," he said.

Thankfully, the Lurgan men managed to return home safely last night but there were fears the snow storms could have extended their stay in Birmingham by another day or two.

Translink also reported disruption to its bus services.

Yesterday's yellow weather warning for snow and ice will continue until 12noon today across Northern Ireland and the lower temperatures are set to remain until Friday. The Met Office warned that while the snow will reduce throughout the week as warmer air moves in, wet and windy conditions will continue right through to Sunday.

"Conditions are set to remain pretty unsettled," said the Met Office's Oli Claydon.

"However, higher pressure will move through today and will allow some brighter spells and the winds to ease slightly. It will also be slightly dryer than we have had of late."