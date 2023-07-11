Traffic details released for Craigyhill Twelfth bonfire

Traffic details have been released for those visiting the popular Craigyhill bonfire in Larne.

Organisers behind the Larne Craigyhill bonfire have confirmed the huge pyre has now officially been completed ahead of the Eleventh night when the area will welcome thousands of spectators.

Its organisers posted on Facebook that some roads would be closed in the area.

“This is to help keep kids and visitors coming to Craigyhill safe,” they said.

The following roads will be closed:

Linn Road is closed from its junction with Green Drive to the West Link.

Cairngorm Drive is closed at its junction with Shanlea Drive.

Dromaine Drive is closed at its junction of Shanlea Drive

Craigyhill Bonfire Committee added that they hoped visitors “have fun and respect the local residents.”

Meanwhile, East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson has tabled a Parliamentary motion congratulating the people of Craigyhill in Larne for their efforts in building the ‘world’s tallest’ bonfire.

Mr Wilson said: “The efforts of the people in Craigyhill are an example of what is best in Northern Ireland.

"This is truly a community venture, and one which has involved people from right across the community and it is a demonstration of how positive engagement in our history and culture can bring people together.

“It is disappointing that Council officers have not been co-operative in providing bins for the site, but again the organisers have stepped in and ensured that the entire site has been kept both safe and tidy.”

He added: “The bonfire has brought people to Larne from across Northern Ireland and further afield, and I hope that the efforts are now rightly included within the Guinness Book of Records.”