Traffic disruption after stormy weather downs trees across NI

A number of trees have fallen. Photo: Stock image

A number of trees have been uprooted after Northern Ireland was battered by heavy wind and rain throughout the night.

Motorists are facing disruption on Monday morning as a number of roads remain closed including the Dumilly Road in Loughgall and Ballygawley Road in Dungannon.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Motorists are advised that the Ballygawley Road in Dungannon is closed between the junctions with Old Caulfield Road and Granville Road due to a fallen tree. Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/RyYz5P9WfU — Police Mid Ulster (@PSNIMidUlster) September 26, 2022

One of the first reported incidents was in Co Down where a busy road was left completely blocked shortly after midnight.

Motorists were advised to seek alternative routes before Dunover Road leaving Ballywalter reopened a short time later.

At 1.20am a fallen tree was reported on Carran Road near Creamery junction leaving the Crossmaglen road totally obstructed.

Around an hour later the A29 Darkley Road in Keady was also closed.

Meanwhile Belfast’s Botanic Avenue was partially blocked near Cameron Street after a tree toppled there.

A dry and bright day is expected following a stormy night.

The Met Office is forecasting sunny spells on Monday.

A scattering of showers is possible with a more widespread risk in the afternoon.

It will feel chilly in the fresh northwest winds with a maximum temperature 14C.